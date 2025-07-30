On Senate’s Approval Of Tinubu’s $21.5bn External Borrowing Request

Last week the Senate approved the President’s request to borrow some funds both externally and from the domestic capital market. The amount of loan approved is of a staggering amount of $21.5 billion.

To put the extent of the humongous amount in context, it is in order to recall that Dangote Refinery was built with a colossal amount of about $20 billion and that this amount is multiple times the size of the 2025 National Budget of about N50 trillion.

The Senate also approved the issuance of local bonds to an amount of N757.9 billion to clear the backlog of pension arrears. There was also the additional approval to issue $2 billion foreign currency denominated loans to be raised at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The request for this loan, it is reported, was submitted by the President to the National Assembly on May 27, 2025. This is a record speed of approval of less than two months.

It most certainly appears that the race is on for election 2027, whose temperature has now been heightened due to developments in the political arena, particularly regarding the ongoing attempt at the formation of a coalition.

There is some concern expressed about the mounting debt stock. It is reported that the debt position stands at N121 trillion with an external component of the equivalent of $43 billion.

We are speedily digging the hole further for us to suffer debt overhang of a scale greater than the one Okonjo-Iweala got us out of as Finance minister during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

And that situation has untoward implications for fiscal management. In fact, some prominent opposition party figures alluded to the fact that this administration in its two years has borrowed if added up more than the other administrations since the return to parliamentary democracy in 1999!

There are issues of clarity surrounding these loan requests. Some claim that disbursement would be ongoing over the medium term. That sounds plausible since Nigeria is not in control in this respect. We have to package the loan request and apply, and our lenders would have to observe their respective protocols before approval is granted and disbursement is made.

Such disbursements in most cases are graduated to be disbursed conditionally. It is also asserted that the requests are all contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Physical Strategy Paper as well as the 2025 budget estimates.

Therefore, the approval was just a routine exercise. But it is difficult to give the benefit of the doubt as there is a gross lack of transparency in the entire exercise. The domestic borrowing of a whopping amount of almost N800 billion has adverse implications for the private sector, which ideally should be the engine of growth of the economy.

This extent of borrowing will crowd out the private sector and stoke interest rates in an inflationary environment where interest is at a suffocating rate of 24% down due to a rebasing of the economy from an unsustainable high rate of over 34%. The unprecedented approval to borrow foreign currency debt of $2 billion raises questions regarding the legal tender status of the naira.

As approval was given, it was argued that it would deepen the stock market and attract diaspora inflows as well as other investments from sundry foreign exchange sources. That it would ease pressure on the foreign reserves and assist with the efforts to stabilize the rate of exchange.

There is the need to say a word about the pension scheme in the country. We have been unfair to pensioners in the country. It is unconscionable to treat those who gave the best time of their lives to Nigeria only to be faced with non-payments of pensions when due.

Most of those concerned have no alternative sources of income. They end up languishing in penury faced with the stark possibility of early death. This should not be so as the contributory pension scheme which was supposed to take care of such concerns was operated as proposed.

But has led to all this is our penchant to undermine the performance of policy by our refusal to show fidelity to the terms and conditions guiding their operation and to use the funds derived from investments; whose scope is clearly enshrined in the enabling Act as directed. And by the abuse by the authorities who in the event of needs resort to borrowing from such funds thereby undermining their sustainability.

There is therefore the need for the government to show more discipline by only borrowing from legitimate sources. We must go the extra mile to ensure that we do not subject our pensioners to such harrowing experiences. The persistent concern over the recent loan approvals is that due diligence might not have been exercised in granting the approval by the Senate.

It is claimed that the loans are all for capital projects and human capacity development in alignment with the conditions as contained in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, but the details in the public are scant.

There is also the fear about the likely misapplication of the loans. We must always bear in mind the perennial concerns about inter-generational equity.

Most of these loans might not be due for repayment until long after this administration had exited. Therefore, the burden will be passed on for future generations to bear.

We therefore appeal to the consciences of dramatis personnel that best efforts must be made to ensure that the nation obtains due values as should be drivable from these loan proceeds