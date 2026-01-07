On Nigeria’s Moribund Textile Industry

It’s not anymore news that the textile industry of the acclaimed giant of Africa is no longer in vogue, or has been moribund for many years now. This analysis, therefore, highlights the process steps required to be taken, coupled with the proposed policy direction towards reviving the country’s forgotten textile sector.

It isn’t exaggeration if one asserts that the Nigeria’s textile industry was once a cornerstone of her economy, providing employment, generating foreign exchange, and promoting local culture through fabrics like Ankara and Aso Oke.

However, over the past few decades, it has suffered decline due to poor policy implementation, lack of modernization, and competition from cheap imported fabrics. Understanding this history is key to framing a sustainable revival strategy. Effective government policies are crucial. Past neglect and inconsistent policies have deterred investment.

Reviving the industry requires a comprehensive policy framework, including incentives for local manufacturers, protective tariffs against imported textiles, and support for research and development.

Many textile factories in Nigeria are outdated, relying on obsolete machinery that reduces efficiency. Modernizing production lines with automated looms, dyeing machines, and finishing equipment will improve productivity and product quality, making the Nigerian textile sector competitive globally once again.

This cannot be realized without skilled personnel, hence training programmes in textile technology, fashion design, and industrial management should be established. Partnerships between government, industry, and educational institutions can create a pipeline of skilled labour, ensuring sustainable growth.

Nigeria’s textile revival is closely linked to raw material availability. Currently, local cotton production is insufficient, forcing reliance on imports. Investment in cotton farming, mechanized harvesting, and better supply chains can provide a stable base for the textile sector. Reliable infrastructure, such as electricity, water supply, roads, and transportation, is vital.

Textile production is energy-intensive; unreliable electricity leads to high operational costs. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) can be used to enhance infrastructure, thereby reducing production costs and attracting investors. Textile entrepreneurs often struggle to access capital.

Reviving the industry requires targeted financial support, including low-interest loans, grants for technology acquisition, and credit guarantees. Financial institutions should thus be encouraged and sensitized to view the sector as viable and profitable. Consumer preference for imported fabrics undermines the industry.

Public awareness campaigns promoting Made-in-Nigeria textiles, coupled with fashion initiatives and collaborations with designers, can stimulate domestic demand and create brand loyalty for Nigerian fabrics. Revival should not only focus on the domestic market. Nigerian textiles can compete internationally if quality, branding, and marketing are improved.

Export incentives, trade missions, and participation in international fashion fairs can boost foreign market penetration. Innovation is crucial for competitiveness. Investment in research to develop new fabrics, sustainable dyes, and modern designs will make Nigerian textiles attractive to both local and global consumers.

Collaborations between designers and manufacturers can foster creativity and innovation. Smuggling of cheap foreign fabrics undermines local industries. Strong border controls, enforcement of import restrictions, and public education on the benefits of local textiles are essential. Viable legal frameworks ought to be reinforced to penalize counterfeit operations.

Global textile trends favour sustainable and eco-friendly products. Nigerian manufacturers should therefore adopt environmentally-friendly production methods, including organic cotton use, low-water dyeing techniques, and recycling of waste fabrics, which can attract environmentally conscious consumers.

The government alone cannot revive the industry. Hence, collaboration with private investors, multinational textile companies, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) can bring technical expertise, investment capital, and innovative business models, ensuring efficient and sustainable operations.

Digital technology can transform production, marketing, and distribution. Ecommerce platforms, digital design tools, and online marketplaces can expand reach, streamline supply chains, and connect Nigerian textiles with global customers efficiently. The textile industry revival requires a coordinated, long-term vision with clear targets, monitoring, and evaluation.

Stakeholders, such as government, industry, and educational institutions, must therefore commit to a roadmap that includes infrastructure, skilled workforce, modern technology, local raw materials, and market expansion. The bitter truth remains that only with sustained efforts can Nigeria reclaim her position as a textile powerhouse on the African continent. Think about it.