On Nigeria’s Ceaseless Borrowing Norm

I can’t agree less with discerning individuals and entities who opined, before now, that Nigeria had become accustomed to borrowing, hence ostensibly drives joy from the age-long practice.

On 27th May 2025, the National Assembly (NASS), during its plenary session, disclosed a request from the Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, seeking legislative approval for yet another external borrowing of $21.5 billion, ¥15 billion, alongside a grant of N65 million, as well as a domestic bond issuance of N757.9 billion to settle outstanding national pension liabilities.

According to the president, the demand, reportedly communicated via three separate letters as were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was part of the federal government’s proposed 2025-2026 external borrowing plan.

He therefore sought its speedy passage having noted that the targeted initiative was aimed at generating employment, promoting skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, reducing poverty and enhancing food security. He acknowledged that the move was occasioned by the removal of the “first fuel subsidy” and its impact on the national economy.

He wrote: “These funds will primarily be directed towards critical infrastructure projects including sectors in power, railways, healthcare, among others” as he added that majority of the projects and programmes would be implemented across the country. He strongly stated that, if approved, it would enable the government to fulfill its obligations to the Nigerian people through timely and effective project implementation, thereby improving the livelihoods of Nigerians.

It could be recalled that the Tinubu-led government externally borrowed some funds barely a few months back. About 2.2 billion dollars was acquired via external loan in the last quarter of 2024 as was speedily approved by the NASS.

This administration just clocked two, precisely on May 29, 2025. Within this time frame, it has sought for loans not less than three times; in 2023, 2024, and now 2025, respectively. the practice seems not unlike an annual ritual.

It becomes more complicated and hard to believe when realized that this is happening in a country in which the official exchange rate of its currency, the Naira, is about 1560 to a US dollar, as at the close of work on 3rd May, 2025.

It’s equally confusing to acknowledge that the country’s usual subsidy on fuel had been withdrawn, signifying the citizens now pay more – about six times extra – to acquire a litre of the said commodity, which is the basic need of her citizenry.

In case if we are in doubt that fuel is a basic need of every living soul in Nigeria, likewise other countries, let me clarify. Energy is the stronghold of man’s existence on Earth. For anyone to survive, they must directly or indirectly depend on energy consumption.

As much as we try to deceive ourselves, we can’t shy away from the fact that the “Africa’s giant” still survives by importing most of her goods and services

Fuel, which is the energy consumed by most automobiles that ply on the our roads, is a source of energy whose might cannot be overemphasized. Virtually every activity by mankind is basically powered by fuel, particularly petrol, otherwise known as the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Aside automobile, there are other pertinent benefits of fuel as a source of energy. Considering the epileptic nature of electricity supply in Nigeria, it implies no household can consciously avert the usage of fuel, which is required in powering the power generating machines in our homes.

Even if you intend not to live a “luxurious” life by avoiding fuel consumption in your home, your cell phones and related materials would compel you to do otherwise.

Apart from the households, no manufacturing firm situated anywhere within the shores of Nigeria could function, or compete favourably, without burning reasonable amount of fuel, especially diesel and petrol.

Several companies in the country have ceased to exist, or have become moribund, because the owners could no longer afford the high cost of running them, which is mainly attributable to the current hike of fuel price.

There are countless uses of fuel, but I only highlighted the ones that can’t possibly be avoided, or are directly relevant to mankind, irrespective of status or level. The key areas are categorised into transportation, manufacturing, and household affairs.

In these three, transport system, which the two others also depend on, remains the most important among all, because its activity affects everyone regardless of age. This is the reason hardship has tripled in the country in recent times, thereby leading to more unspeakable criminal activities.

Yet, rather than being concerned about how to remedy the battered economy, the leadership of the country still sees borrowing as the only way out.

One may even ask; where are the excesses being realized from the fuel subsidy removal going to? A discerning mind would want to know where the government is channelling the excess funds saved from the non-subsidy era.

Perhaps it’s being channelled to the ongoing construction of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway, which portrays the image of a white-elephant project, just like the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State initiated by past government, while Nigerians are dying of hunger in their numbers. Governments at all levels must learn to define priorities, to avert frivolities.

Just a few weeks ago, the public was reliably informed that the present government has cleared all debts owed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by Nigeria, which amounted to about $1.61bn. Afterwards, same government is seriously seeking external loans to reportedly service the country’s budget.

If actually the 2025 fiscal year is in dire need of loan, or truly bleeding as being portrayed, why then did the Tinubu-led administration think it wise to clear the IMF debt?

Loans are being serviced, or cleared, when the affected system is experiencing surplus budget, not deficit. I don’t know the metrics Nigeria is using for her economics, or economic analytics, but this is how it ought to be. Nigeria cannot continue to witness deficit, even while apparently engulfed in revenue sources.

The taxes have skyrocketed; the tariffs on import and export duties have trippled; the utility bills are unspeakable; hence resulting in outrageous prices of goods and services. Despite these glaring increments, the wages are bleeding. It’s then paradoxical to note that the country’s coffers are frowning amidst the plenty. In spite if the ugly outlook of Nigeria’s external debts, as currently presented by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the government is set to borrow more trillions of naira.

Sometimes I wonder why the potential lenders still believe in the country; they keep lending huge amounts of money to a country whose debts seem irredeemable.

This could make anyone insinute that there’s something the lenders are gaining in return that’s not usually brought to the public’s knowledge. But does it imply that the bilateral lending procedures don’t bear fixed maturity date, or repayment obligation?

In recent times, the media has been awashed with the much increment being observed in the monthly sharing ratio among the Nigeria’s three tiers of government.

This is a clear indication that excesses are being recorded in the federal government’s coffers. How then could the same government turn around to seek loans towards financing the country’s annual budget? There are several clauses to be reconciled regarding Nigeria’s financial and economic system.

There are projections that Nigeria’s debts could amount to ₦187.79 trillion by the end of 2025. This significant but worrisome increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including government borrowing and its rising costs, coupled with currency devaluation. The debt burden is raising concerns about its long-term sustainability and impact on the economy.

At the moment, the government is expected to be more concerned and bothered about how to address the nation’s battered economy, which ought to be primary.

The devaluation of Naira is indisputably telling on every affair of the country, both internally and externally, hence must be addressed headlong.

The said devaluation has triggered the cost of servicing Nigeria’s external debts as well as seriously affecting importation, which remains our major means of survival. As much as we try to deceive ourselves, we can’t shy away from the fact that the “Africa’s giant” still survives by importing most of her goods and services. Think about it.

