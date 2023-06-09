On June 12, We’ll Spring A Surprise On House Floors –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has “a clear direction” on the 10th National Assembly leadership “which we hold close to our chest”. During an interactive session with reporters in Abuja yesterday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said they are united, adding that that would show up on Tuesday next week.

He said: “The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition parties in the two chambers. “Irrespective of the ongoing and claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest, our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“In all, we do not discountenance the fact that the opposition parties have the majority in the National Assembly, which we are ready to deploy maximally.” However, Ologunagba refused to disclose whether the party will sponsor any of its members-elect to contest any of the leadership positions.

He said: “Regarding the race for the presiding officers of the National Assembly, it is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together to form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that. “The PDP leadership is working together with our members- elect and opposition parties in the two chambers.”

He disclosed that this informed the decision of the party to invite opposition lawmakers-elect at its retreat in Bauchi last weekend. The PDP accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of derailing the cause of justice in the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and various election tribunals.

It explained that at a pre-conference meeting before the commencement of the hearing at the PEPC, parties agreed that every document certified by INEC could be tendered from the bar without objection, but wondered why the Commission could object to its own evidence in court. “INEC is seeking to frustrate the court and derail the cause of justice,” Ologunagba said.