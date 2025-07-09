On Improving Nigeria’s Population System

Population issues, in most advanced societies, is treated seriously, perhaps because ascertaining its true state and wellbeing is apparently the pathway to realizing a well organized and developed society. Population can be defined as the total number of persons or animals of the same kind coexisting in a particular place.

It can also be referred to as the summation of all the organisms of the same group or species that live in the same geographical area, and have the capability of interbreeding.

In most cases, it is the human population that is mainly taken into consideration because it is the only mode of population that determines the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as the net worth of a country.

On Friday, being July 11, the global community will be commemorating the World Population Day. It’s an annual event that seeks to address all lapses regarding the global population.

The commemoration, which is targeted to raise awareness on the world’s population issues, was solely established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the year 1989.

The establishment was inspired by the public interest on July 11, 1987, which was the day the world’s population reached approximately five billion people.

The rate at which the population of a certain locality increases is mainly attributed to three major factors namely, birth rate, death rate and immigration. It’s noteworthy that every society or locality is naturally blessed with a certain number of people known as its population, which increases periodically based on the aforementioned factors.

Currently in Nigeria, likewise many other developing nations, there’s no exact figure of the country’s population owing to several challenges or constraints, and it’s pertinent to acknowledge that suchlike phenomenon negatively affects the workforce of any country involved, thereby disrupting its socio-economic and political strength.

It’s a shame, to assert the least, that in most cases, the Nigeria’s government relies on the estimate provided by outsiders as the population of the country. This is so, because the country cannot boast of a reliable population database of her citizens.

Against this backdrop, the National Population Commission (NPC) is expected to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the needful is done as the country currently awaits yet another population census after a very long wait.

First, there’s a compelling need for rigorous awareness campaign regarding the project. We must take into cognizance that not every citizen of the country, is privileged to listen to the radio, watch television, read the newspaper and magazine, access the internet or the social media, or what have you.

To this end, I implore the NPC to employ all the needed avenues with a view to ensuring no citizen of the country is sidelined as regards information dissemination.

Thus, collaborating with other relevant corporate bodies to include the National Orientation Agency (NOA), civil society groups, religious institutions, and schools, among others, would be very helpful.

Secondly, contrary to the De-facto method of enumeration that’s usually deployed by the NPC, it would be pertinent to utilize the De-jure method of enumeration towards acquiring a more reliable and accurate figure.

The latter, if utilized, would arguably enable the personnel to acquire the clear picture of every citizen of the country, thereby enabling the commission to arrive at a holistic conclusion.

The De-jure method, which involves house-count, would definitely ensure that every member of a given home or family irrespective of where he/she resides or is based is duly counted during the census.

People shall be counted based on their respective states of origin. In other words, the houses to be attended to shall be those that are owned by only the indigenes of the affected state. This approach would also enable us to acquire the exact number or statistics of persons that hail from each state of the federation.

During the census, the NPC officials need to request from those present at the houses visited the documents that indicate the authenticity of the membership or citizenship of the absentees or those residing abroad, as the case may be, such as birth certificate, LGA’s certificate of origin and/or evidence of schools attended. The proposed method wouldn’t only be result-oriented, but cost and labour effective.

The commission is equally required to use every means to decisively warn its personnel or any concerned body to steer clear of any form of unpatriotic act including cheating and indolence while the national consignment lasts. In the same vein, in the area of migration, the NPC is meant to regularly collaborate with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with a view to ensuring any form of migration into the country is duly documented.

Moreover, the said authority ought to endeavour to introduce a holistic and adequate database that would stand the test of time as well as update it on a regular interval to enable the commission maintain a healthy comprehensive statistics of the country’s population after the exercise.

In view of this, a special department/unit that would oversee the day-to-day affairs cum wellbeing of the database needs to be created in the commission, and reliable experts on Information Technology (IT) should equally be engaged in the proposed department.

For the department to strive successfully, world-class software to be manufactured by developers who would also be part of the department should continually be employed, and such software must be reviewed at all times; in addition, the unit ought to boast of well-tested antihacking techniques/tools and personnel.

Such tactical measure, as stated above, should also be replicated towards ensuring the overall birth-rate and death-rate occurring in the country is constantly and consistently gathered, regardless of the locality where the event took place.

Hence, every maternity and mortuary operating across the federation must be duly recognized by the NPC whereby every child delivery or corpse deposition, as the case may be, would be instantly reported to the commission via the respective IT departments of the said centres.

This implies that henceforth, any maternity or mortuary that isn’t recognized or approved by the relevant bodies must be shut down indefinitely; the monitoring approach would equally require setting up a mobile committee by the commission that would regularly oversee the existence and activity of all maternities and morgues.

The country will only record success in the long run as regards population, if the proposed measure is seen as priority rather than frivolity. Time has obviously come for Nigeria to right the wrongs in the area of Nigeria’s population index after a long wait by the citizenry. Think about it.