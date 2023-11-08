On FUTO CE-sPESS special workshops in Abia State

The Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CE-sPESS) of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) graciously conducted another well-advertised one-week Training Workshops on Executive Courses (Track-A) in Abia State. The trainings, which began with an Opening Ceremony on 23 rd October 2023 and successfully ended on 28 th October, were held on the campus of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU). It could be recalled that the Centre was in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State barely three months ago for her first Special Trainings on Track A, which precisely took place on 5 th – 9 th July 2023. Afterwards, the Management showcased another Special Training Workshops, held in Imo State, on 18 th – 23 rd September 2023, which was organized in collaboration with the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). In his Speech at the Opening Ceremony of the well-attended Abia State Special Workshops, the Executive Governor of the State, Dr. Alex Otti expressed delight for witnessing such a highly professional outing. Dr. Otti – ably represented by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Budget & Planning, Dr. Eric Egwuibe – commended the FUTO CE-sPESS for recording such a feat amidst challenges, as he pledged support for partnership. In her Welcome Address, the Director of the Centre, Engr. Prof. Gloria Chukwudebe took time to highlight the origin and prospects of the SPESSE Project to the delight of the audience.

Prof. Chukwudebe said that three different programme areas were being run in the CE-sPESS, namely: Procurement Management, Environmental Standards and Social Standards. She also notified that five tracks, ranging from Track A to Track E were available in the Centre. The Director stated that the trainings being conducted outside the FUTO Community was informed by the need to ensure the target audience were duly captured in line with the mandate of the programme sponsors, the World Bank and the National Universities Commission (NUC). Having strongly appreciated the Eight Substantive ViceChancellor of FUTO, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna N. Oti for her timeless supports since the inception of the CE-sPESS, Prof. Chukwudebe told the gathering that the remarkable efforts of the ebullient administrators, technical officers and resource personnel of the Centre had been the reason for the resounding successes recorded thus far. In his Opening Speech, the Vice-Chancellor of the MOUAU, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe expressed how elated he was to have the presence of the FUTO CE-sPESS in the University for the long-awaited reputable trainings. Prof. Iwe, therefore, assured the members of the Visiting Team from FUTO that their safety was guaranteed throughout the oneweek workshops. In her Goodwill Message, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Nnenna Oti appreciated the hosting University for accepting to partner with the CE-sPESS, while assuring that the outing would end in praises. Prof. Oti – who was ably represented by the Dean of the FUTO School of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Babs O. Esonu – disclosed that the University would stop at nothing towards ensuring the CE-sPESS actualizes the core mandate of the programne sponsors. Also, in her Goodwill Message, the Abia State Head of Service (HoS), Lady Joy Maduka stated that she was glad that the trainings would afford the participants the needed opportunity to acquire more knowledge that would add value to lives, families, government, and the society at large. The HoS – ably represented by the Director in her Office for Bureau of Establishments & Pensions, Mrs. Dim Ijeoma Clara – thanked the organizers of the Workshops for their resolve to empower and equip participants with the required skills on matters bordering on Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards. On his part, the NUC National Coordinator of the SPESSE Project, Dr. Joshua Atah urged the participants to put in their best to ensure their sacrifices were not in vain.

Dr. Atah – well represented by the NUCPIU Communications Officer, Mrs. Yvonne Orekyeh specially appreciated the FUTO CEsPESS for recording another feat barely three months after her trip to Awka in Anambra State. Prof. Chiedozie Egesi, the Executive Director of the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike told the participants that they were very lucky for such trainings to be brought to their doorstep. Prof. Egesi, therefore, urged the participants to take the one-week training seriously as long as it lasts. Furthermore, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo in Imo State, Prof. C. C. Eze commended the CE-sPESS Team for going out of their comfort zone to ensure professionals become more knowledgeable as expected. Prof. Eze, who is equally the Industrial Liaison Officer of the CE-sPESS, told the participants that their Value for Money was assured. The Project Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Abia State, Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara took time to highlights the numerous benefits of being wellinformed about procurement issues. Engr. Onwughara – who was duly represented by Mr. Okafor O. Okafor, expressed full confidence that the workshops would yield a tremendous success. In his Vote of Thanks, the PES Research Coordinator of the FUTO CE-sPESS, Prof. Alex Opara thanked everyone who played any tangible role during the planning session of the trainings, especially the Management of the MOUAU led by the VC, Prof. Iwe.

Prof. Opara also appreciated the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Oti for being physically present to witness the epochal occasion, hence promised that the CE-sPESS would not disappoint the participants. The rigorous and all-encompassing programme, which commenced with a Pre-Quiz, came to an end on 27 th October 2023 with a Post-Quiz. The departure was on Saturday, October 28. It’s noteworthy that qualified participants were presented with Certificate of Completion on the occasion of the Closing Ceremony. Some of the participants, when interviewed, expressed delight over the enriched knowledge acquired during the workshops, and promised to make good use of it in their respective fields of endeavour. The remarkable Abia State educating and interactive outing, likewise other ones held in Anambra and Imo, was an indication that soonest the professionals across Nigeria – particularly within the South Eastern region – would receive the message pertaining to procurement, environmental and social standards to the fullness as expected by the SPESSE sponsors. This is the reason every stakeholder in both the private and public sectors in Nigeria are needed to strive relentlessly in a bid to supporting this lofty crusade by ensuring they fully key into the SPESSE programme. The project is indisputably geared towards ushering in a better Nigeria, socio-economic wise, hence ought to be duly supported and encouraged by all concerned. Think about it.