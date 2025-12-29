On FG’s Mandatory Pre-Employment Drug Testing

One consistent stance of the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) since January 2021 when he got the appointment is the interwoven nexus between drug addiction and the rate of crimes and criminality in the Nigerian society.

Considered from that perspective, the recent approval by the Federal Government of drug testing for prospective applicants into the public service is a bold and timely policy.

That is specifically so as part of ongoing efforts to curb the rising menace of illicit drug use and its attendant consequences on national development as well as security. Currently, Nigeria faces an ever increasing amount of substance abuse cases.

According to statistics by the NDLEA approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in the illicit abuse of drugs. That is an alarming figure, and worse still if such rudderless young Nigerians find their way into the workplace. With the prevalence of 20–40% and 20.9% of drug abuse reported among students and youths, respectively the implications are dire.

Commonly abused drugs include cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine, heroin, diazepam, codeine, cough syrup and tramadol. People with addiction often have one or more associated health issues, including cancer or heart disease. Others are stroke, or mental health conditions.

Victims have to undergo imaging scans, chest X-rays, and blood tests to show the damaging effects of longterm drug use throughout the body. All these revelations underscore the importance of the government’s policy on drug testing for job applicants. So, going forward, there has to be a strong connecting chord between the motives of stemming the escalating tide of drug abuse and the method applied for its implementation.

The NDLEA should also be prepared for the likely challenges, including those who would try to circumvent the process for selfish interests

The success of that is therefore, a key factor to drive drug testing forward. Of significant note, according to the Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, the policy was prompted by concerns raised over rising drug abuse, particularly among youths, which has implications for public health, workplace productivity, socio-economic development, and national security.

Having drug addicts getting into the workplace, according to Imohiosen, would have “far-reaching consequences for public health, socio-economic development, workplace productivity, and national security.

The directive, issued through a service-wide circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to MDAs, aligns with the administration’s determination to decisively tackle drug and substance abuse and insulate the national workforce from unwholesome practices,” he said. We cannot agree any less. Furthermore, and to bolster its implementation Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments and Parastatals have been directed to make drug testing a core requirement for all new recruits.

This initiative is part of broader policy measures aimed at strengthening institutional standards, promoting workforce productivity, and preventing drug-related practices within public institutions. Imohiosen added that ministries, departments, and agencies are to collaborate with the NDLEA to conduct the tests according to established standards and procedures.

All these are no doubt significant steps towards a drastic reduction in the ills of drug addiction across the society, the workplace included. But there are important elements to be taken into consideration to strengthen its implementation. Amongst these is the training of the relevant medical personnel who should be well equipped to carry out their function of testing the applicants.

New staff members have to be recruited. Funds for the purchase of hi-tech testing equipment should be made available as at when due. Also important is sustained public enlightenment on what it all entails to succeed at this, the mass media should be carried along. The NDLEA should also be prepared for the likely challenges, including those who would try to circumvent the process for selfish interests.

Consideration should be given for extending this policy to the private sector and where necessary enabling laws should be enacted to strengthen its performance. With all these issues put in operation the workplace stands to be more productive, safe and sound. The workers would benefit health wise while bolstering their socio-economic development. Eventually, it would guarantee a brighter future for the Nigerian youth.