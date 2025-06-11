On Dangers Inherent In Tobacco Smoking

Share

The content of tobacco has hitherto remains the same, hence no one could prove it has been enhanced to give a better effect to smokers. This is the reason when being advertised, the prospective buyers would be warned that “tobacco smoking is dangerous to health”.

Tobacco is defined as the dried leaves of a particular plant which people smoke in pipes, cigars, and cigarettes. The products of the tobacco leaves can also be referred to as ‘tobacco’. In the same vein, tobacco smoking is the act or habit of smoking tobacco leaves or any of its products to include cigarette, cigar, snuff, et cetera.

There are a number of types of tobacco in existence. It is noteworthy that, any of the type involved contains unwholesome substances, which cause untold harm to the body. In 2008, the World Health Organization (WHO) named tobacco as the world’s single greatest cause of preventable deaths.

Tobacco smoke contains many chemicals that are harmful to both smokers and non-smokers. Research shows that inhaling even a little tobacco smoke can be harmful to the body. This is why among the various means of consuming tobacco leaves, which include sniffing, smoking, chewing and stuffing, smoking remains the most dangerous and delicate.

Scientifically, survey indicates that of the more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, at least 250 including hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide and ammonia are known to be harmful. Among the 250 known harmful chemicals in tobacco smoke, at least 69 can cause cancer, especially in the lung, kidney, mouth, larynx, esophagus, bladder, pancreas and cervix.

Tobacco smokers are exposed to variety of risks or health complications namely: blood clots and aneurysms in the brain which can lead to stroke, blood clots in the legs which may travel to the lungs, coronary artery disease including angina and heart attacks, high blood pressure, poor blood supply to the legs, problems with erections due to decreased blood flow into the penis.

Other health risks or problems are poor wound healing especially after surgery, asthma, problems during pregnancy such as babies born at low birth weight, premature labour, miscarriage and cleft lip; decreased ability to taste and smell, harm to sperm which contributes to infertility, loss of sight as a result of an increased risk of mascular degeneration, tooth and gum diseases as well as wrinkling of the skin.

Smokers who switch to smokeless tobacco instead of quitting tobacco intake completely still have a number of health risks to include increased risk of mouth or nasal cancer, gum problems, tooth wear, cavities, worsening high blood pressure, and angina.

Those who do not smoke or take any form of tobacco but always stay around smokers are also exposed to some health issues such as heart attack and other heart diseases, lung cancer and sudden reactions involving the eye, nose, throat, and lower respiratory tract.

Infants and children who are regularly exposed to secondhand smoke are not left out. They can easily contract asthma, infections like virus-caused upper respiratory diseases, ear infections and pneumonia; lung damage or poor lung function, as well as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Obviously, the aforementioned consequences are good reasons to quit the intake of tobacco. Like any addiction, quitting tobacco is not an easy task, especially when the person involved is acting alone. If one intends to quit smoking or intake of tobacco, family members, friends and co-workers may be supportive. He can also talk to his health care provider concerning nicotine replacement therapy and smoking cessation medications.

More so, if he or she joins smoking cessation programmes, which are often offered by hospitals, health departments, community centres and work sites, he would have a much better chance of success. The bitter fact is that the global tobacco epidemic kills nearly six million people each year, of which more than 600,000 are non-smokers dying from breathing secondhand smoke.

Unless we act, according to WHO, the epidemic is likely to kill more than eight million persons annually by the year 2030; and more than eighty percent (80%) of these preventable mortality rates will be among people living in low and middle income countries like Nigeria.

It’s noteworthy that the World No Tobacco Day is invariably marked on every May 31. The day was instituted by the United Nations (UN) through the effort of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Annually, WHO alongside its partners marks the annual event, highlighting the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce its consumption. Amidst the global awareness, it is the responsibility of every Nigerian to acknowledge that the dangers of tobacco intake can only be avoided if its addicts as well as illicit traffickers holistically desist from such an uncalled act.

Similarly, the National Tobacco Control law ought to be promoted at all cost by any concerned authority, such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), among others, or anyone who thinks good of the country. We must note that for one to maintain a healthy life, their daily behaviour needs to adhere to the overall rules of living a disciplined lifestyle. Think about it!

