OMT Receives Largest Vessel In History

Share

As the Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) berthed its largest vessel in history, Chief Operating Officer Jim Stewart praised the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, for his support and efforts to improve port efficiency.

He said the Authority, under Dantsoho’s leadership, has been instrumental in OMT’s success.

The milestone occurred on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, further underscoring OMT’s growing prominence as a hub for large-scale maritime trade in West Africa.

Flying the Singaporean flag, the vessel Kota Carum, owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL)—one of Asia’s leading shipping companies—is a mega container ship measuring an impressive 301.43 metres in overall length. It arrived at the OMT jetty at 10:30 a.m. and was safely berthed by 10:50 a.m., utilizing berths 9 and 10.

Boasting a capacity of 6,606 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), Kota Carum adds to the growing list of large vessels now calling at Onne Port. During its 55-hour port stay, the vessel discharged 1,250 containers and loaded 1,619 containers, including export-bound cargo and empty containers.

Speaking at a reception to welcome the vessel, Stewart expressed appreciation to the NPA for its vital support in creating an enabling environment for OMT’s operations.

“We have an excellent working relationship with the Onne Port Manager, Mr. Abdulrahmon Hussain, and the entire team at the Nigerian Ports Authority. The leadership of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has been instrumental to our success. Allowing a vessel of this magnitude to berth at our terminal is a vote of confidence in our capabilities,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to allocate more funds for channel dredging at Onne Port to accommodate even larger vessels and further boost trade volumes.

“We are fully prepared to receive vessels from any shipping line. But to unlock the full potential of Onne Port, additional dredging is essential. We urge the Federal Government to support the NPA with the necessary resources to deepen and widen the channels,” Stewart added.

Describing the vessel call as a landmark event, Stewart said it was significant not only for OMT but for Nigeria’s maritime industry at large.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the largest vessel ever to berth at Onne. Following the arrival of Kota Cempaka last year, this achievement reflects our continued growth, strategic investments in terminal infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence,” he stated.

Stewart emphasized that OMT’s ongoing modernization—including the acquisition of additional state-of-the-art cranes—has significantly enhanced cargo-handling capabilities and reduced vessel turnaround time.

He also highlighted the economic benefits of hosting such large vessels at Nigerian ports, explaining that direct calls eliminate the need for transshipment via smaller feeder vessels, thus reducing logistics costs and freight tariffs for Nigerian importers and exporters.

“This is not just a win for OMT; it’s a win for the Nigerian economy. The ability to berth larger vessels means more direct cargo movement, reduced logistics costs, and increased revenue for the country. Freight forwarders also benefit significantly by avoiding the extra costs associated with transshipment,” he noted.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Pilot of Onne Port, Yakubu Ezra, reaffirmed the NPA’s technical readiness to handle large vessels.

“At the Nigerian Ports Authority, we are fully equipped—both in training and technology—to safely pilot large vessels into our ports. The successful berthing of Kota Carum is evidence of our capacity and professionalism,” Ezra said.

The successful hosting of Kota Carum marks a significant leap forward for OMT and positions Onne Port as a viable gateway for global trade.

As more shipping lines look to West Africa, OMT’s infrastructure, efficiency, and strategic location continue to attract increasing volumes of international maritime traffic.

Share