OMT Receives Largest Container Ship At Federal Ocean Terminal

The Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) in Rivers State has recorded a landmark achievement with the arrival of Kota Carum, a container vessel boasting a capacity of 6,606 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) — the largest ship ever to berth at the Onne Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT).

The Singaporean-flagged vessel, owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of Asia’s leading shipping companies, arrived at the OMT jetty at exactly 10:30 a.m. and was successfully berthed by 10:50 a.m., occupying berths 9 and 10.

Measuring an impressive 301.43 metres in overall length, Kota Carum is another addition to the growing list of mega vessels now calling at Onne Port — a development that underscores the port’s expanding role as a key maritime hub in West Africa.

During its scheduled 55-hour port stay, Kota Carum will discharge 1,250 containers and load 1,619 containers, including export-bound cargo and empty containers, the terminal operator confirmed.

Speaking during a reception to mark the vessel’s historic arrival, the Chief Operating Officer of OMT, Jim Stewart, described the event as a major milestone, both for the terminal and for Nigeria’s maritime sector as a whole.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the largest vessel to ever berth at Onne,” Stewart said. “Following the arrival of the Kota Cempaka last year, this achievement reflects our continued growth, our strategic investments in terminal infrastructure, and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence.”

He further highlighted the terminal’s modernisation initiatives, which include the acquisition of advanced cargo-handling equipment and state-of-the-art cranes, aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing vessel turnaround time.

Stewart also emphasised the economic significance of hosting large vessels at Nigerian ports, noting that direct vessel calls reduce reliance on smaller feeder ships, lower logistics costs, and bring tangible savings for Nigerian importers and exporters.

“This is not just a win for OMT, it’s a win for the Nigerian economy,” he said. “The ability to berth larger vessels means more direct cargo movement, reduced logistics costs, and increased revenue for the country.”

He extended appreciation to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its pivotal role in creating an enabling environment, particularly commending the collaborative efforts of the Port Manager, Abdulrahmon Hussain, and the leadership of the NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, whose commitment, he said, has been instrumental to the port’s growth and success.

Stewart, however, urged the Federal Government to invest further in dredging activities at Onne Port to enable the terminal to accommodate even larger vessels and enhance Nigeria’s competitive edge in global trade.

“We are fully prepared to receive vessels from any shipping line,” Stewart added. “But for us to unlock the full potential of Onne Port, additional dredging is essential. We urge the Federal Government to support the NPA with the necessary resources to deepen and widen the channels.”

Also speaking, the Chief Pilot of Onne Port, Yakubu Ezra, reaffirmed the readiness of the NPA to handle vessels of such scale.

“At the Nigerian Ports Authority, we are fully equipped—both in training and technology—to safely pilot large vessels into our ports,” Ezra stated. “The successful berthing of Kota Carum is clear evidence of our capacity and professionalism.”

The arrival of Kota Carum marks a defining moment in the evolution of Onne Port, positioning it as a strategic gateway for international maritime commerce in Nigeria and the West African region.

