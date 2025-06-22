OMT Berths First LNG-Powered Container Ship At Onne Port

Share

A Singaporean-flagged vessel, Kota Oasis, with the capacity to ferry 8,350 containers, has successfully docked at the Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) in Onne Port, Rivers State—marking a historic first for any port in West Africa.

The LNG-powered container ship, owned and operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), represents a major leap in sustainable maritime operations. Its arrival underscores OMT’s growing role as a hub for green port practices and containerised trade in Nigeria.

Measuring 260 meters in length and boasting a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 78,501, Kota Oasis is equipped with dual-fuel technology, capable of running on both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel. The ship also features an advanced exhaust gas recycling system designed to drastically cut methane emissions, alongside innovations that improve fuel efficiency and environmental performance.

Speaking during a reception for the vessel and its crew, Managing Director of OMT, Mr. Nicolo Scannavini, hailed the ship’s arrival as transformative for maritime trade in Nigeria.

“It’s not just an engineering marvel—it’s a signal of the shift toward cleaner, greener shipping solutions,” Scannavini said. “We’re proud to host Kota Oasis and look forward to welcoming more technologically advanced vessels to OMT. This also solidifies our position as a strategic gateway for Asia-Nigeria trade.”

He noted that OMT currently services two major global shipping lines—PIL and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)—and remains open to further international partnerships.

Scannavini also expressed appreciation for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, for their collaboration in ensuring the smooth berthing of the vessel.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Dhruv Kohli, Head of Operations, Logistics and Procurement at PIL’s Regional Office, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

“This vessel is part of a broader fleet upgrade aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” Kohli stated. “We’re proud to bring one of the most advanced ships in the world to Nigeria—a country that plays a vital role in our South West Africa Service rotation.”

He highlighted Kota Oasis’s 40,000-horsepower engine and dual-fuel capabilities, as well as its role in enhancing direct trade links between Nigeria and Asia, including transshipment through Singapore and direct services to China.

“Onne is a critical port for us,” Kohli said. “This deployment will enable faster delivery times and more sustainable logistics, supporting both Nigeria’s economy and its environmental goals.”

Deputy Comptroller John Ejeh, representing the Onne Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, also pledged continued support for trade facilitation and efficient port operations.

“We’ve always supported OMT, PIL, and other stakeholders. Our commitment to seamless operations and business-friendly practices remains strong,” Ejeh noted.

Officials from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and other agencies were present at the event. They commended the landmark achievement and pledged institutional backing for innovations that promote maritime sustainability and efficiency.

