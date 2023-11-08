Omowunmi Opens Up On Why Mohbad Was Taken To Hospital On Bike

Omowunmi said, “He (Mohbad) did not go to hospital sake of reasons which I will still later discuss. That Monday (11 September), he noticed that I did not really follow him talking because of the way he behaved on Sunday when the fight happened.” He begged me not to be angry before he came to show me the hand that hurt him.”

“I ask am say make we go hospital but im no gree. I come apply rub for the side of the wound but no be very deep one. Na by imsef e tok say nurse go come. As nurse come, she check di hand before she come give am (Mohbad) tetanus injection.”

She disclosed that it was the neighbour, “Spending” that called the nurse because Mohbad’s nurse wasn’t around.

Speaking further, she revealed that she left the nurse and Mohbad together and entered the kitchen because she left something on the fire, and when she returned, she heard her late husband telling the nurse to remove the injection because of how uncomfortable they were for him.

Additionally, she mentioned that before the nurse began work on him, she and Ajisegiri Sultan Ayobami ‘DJ Bami’ informed the medic about his ulcer condition so she could be careful of the kind of injection the nurse would administer.

“When Mohbad was feeling uncomfortable, DJ Bami and the nurse left to get something. As he was feeling uncomfortable, I entered the room and saw him on the ground and there I knew something serious was happening.”

“I run out to go find help because the mechanic still dey repair Mohbad car. I dey shout for help until I go knock di gate of our neighbour wey come help us carry di body. As we dey go na im we jam traffic (hold up).”

In her testimony, she explained that the driver touched Mohbad’s hand and declared that it had gotten cold, and this made her leave the car immediately to get a bike to take them to the hospital.

She continues with tears in her eyes; “The driver said his hand was cold, who quickly came down to find a bike that would carry him reach hospital because the traffic that day was not too moving.

“The photographer is with us and they carried Mohbad on a bike reached the hospital while me I carried another bike and followed them in the back.”

“He’s outside because I wasn’t allowed inside the ward where the body was carried in and a few minutes later, I was told he was dead. I couldn’t believe he was dead and I quickly called his cousin Darosha (brother to Mohbad’s mother) to come because I still couldn’t believe what the doctor said. Darosha come to carry him to another hospital.”