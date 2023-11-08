Omowunmi Narrates How Artists Avioded MohBad After Parting Ways With Marlian Music

The wife of late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba has revealed how difficult it was for her husband to survive after he left Marlian Music in October 2022.

Omowunmi made this known while speaking at the coroner’s Inquest in Ikorodu, Lagos on Tuesday, November 7.

In her testimony in court while appearing before the coroner’s inquest said Mohbad struggled after leaving his former record label because some artists no longer wanted anything to do with him and started avoiding him.

Speaking further, she noted that Mohbad’s ‘oppressor’ used different kinds of ways to threaten him.

She also narrated how Mohbad had even tried to reach out to some artists but his messages were never replied to aside from Olamide and Bella Shmurda.

She said, “E reach out to some artistes but dem no wan relate wit am, aside Olamide and Bella Shmurda. I’m oppressor fit pay anyone to harm my husband and e dey live for fear till im death.”

“Bella Shmurda fed us for about three months when all the trouble was happening because we had nothing.”