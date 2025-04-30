Omowunmi Dada Opens Up About Undergoing Leg Surgery

Share

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada has opened up on her leg surgery journey, detailing her pains and struggles..

Taking to her Instagram page in a post, the actress described the leg surgery as a tough decision.

According to Omowunmi Dada, she had been battling with leg pain lately, yet continued making public appearances.

She expressed gratitude to her family, medical practitioners, and close associates for their steadfast support during the challenging period.

Furthermore, her post featured a video detailing her surgery and recovery journey.

She wrote: “Sometimes, we carry our pain so quietly that the world celebrates us without realizing the weight we bear behind the scenes. I had been dealing with leg pain for so long, yet I continued to show up, walk through sets, and smile through moments but deep down, I was weathering a storm”.

“Eventually, I had to make a difficult choice: I underwent surgery. The thought of losing control over the simple things we often take for granted—walking, using the bathroom, moving freely—was humbling.

“But God… He held me. I’m still healing, but my healing is beautiful.To my doctors , thank you for your skill and patience. To my friends who visited, called, messaged, and showed love in various ways—thank you”.

“To my family, your strength became my own and to anyone experiencing private pain: I see you. I feel you. I pray healing finds you”.

“Let’s learn to extend grace. Not everything you see online reveals the whole story. Be kind. Be gentle. Life unfolds behind the scenes”.

