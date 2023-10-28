OMOWUNMI DADA: My Stature Posed Challenge For Me In Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, is one of the actresses currently doing well in the industry; the Theatre Arts graduate from the University of Lagos in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Omowunmi opened up on her career, challenges and why every role is another opportunity for greatness. Excerpts:

have watched you in movies and you are intentional about how you take up your role, how were you able to develop this passion?

I have always been passionate about the art. I have always said that it’s not just about talent for me, it’s a ministry. I’m very intentional about the kind of scripts that I take on, the kind of stories that I’m part of. I turn down a lot of scripts but the truth is when you don’t know where you are going to, everywhere will look like the way, but when you know where you are going to, from the beginning of your career, you chart your path and you are very intentional about it. Sometimes it looks like, ‘what are you doing’, but if you have a bigger picture in mind, you will definitely get there. Nothing good comes easy.

You are a lover of traditional movies, how much of this do you think project Nigeria’s image, knowing that globally our image is not properly represented?

One day at a time, every step is important in re-newing the image of the Nigerian people. We have our art to do this. I feel like art and culture, film or music is a ministry for human emancipation, for telling stories and for changing the narrative. We are doing it one day at a time and we will get better I just feel that most importantly it starts with you and I being intentional about the things that we do daily.

What factor would make you reject a script?

If I don’t believe in the story, if I don’t like the script itself and don’t believe in what it is preaching, I will turn it down. This is not a shade to any producer or director but I know that day by day we are getting better and telling better stories.

As a leading brand, what do you stand for in the industry?

I stand strongly for professionalism, quality, discipline, integrity and consistency at every particular time; keep working as nobody wants to work with a lazy actor

Is nudity a no-go area for you?

Well, it depends on how the nudity is being created. You can create nudity in a very creative way and it will be tastefully done; also, what is the essence of that nudity. Again, it’s not just like I want to show my sexy body, for example you want to act a rape victim scene, there is no way that it would be played and dress won’t be ripped.

If you are to advice a younger version of yourself, what advice will you give?

Oh! What I will tell the younger Omowunmi is first thing first, do not ever forget what you are made of, life would be hard but you have to find inner strength to go on, girl! Everything you need to survive life with is in you and God’s hands; it’s been deposited in by God.

It’s okay to be you but know one thing: you are destined to be great and you will be great and nothing anybody will do or say that will drag you back. I will just whisper to her that ‘Omowunmi Dada just know that you are a star and you are going to change the world.’

Do you think it’s hard work that paved way for you this far?

I always say that whatever you do, always give it your best because sometimes, it only takes one scene for someone to notice your good job for referral in projects you can never imagine in your life. Your success is in the hand of God and you.

How will you describe your days of going for auditions?

I can’t rule that out of my life anyways because that is also part of the buildup for me. You can’t become a star in a day; I enjoy the process as it makes me more professional and diligent as this will further motivate me to always give my best at every point in time.

Which movie will you say shot you to limelight?

Well for me, the first time I was on TV was as a presenter in a Nigeria reality show for kids in 2008 but my first movie was an epic movie titled ‘Oya’. I have featured in countless movies and soaps but the truth is, so many people are yet to know me, and that the truth; that’s why I need to constantly give my best to all I do in case anyone stumbles on me and be like: ‘who is this person’ but sincerely I can’t pick one exactly. But for every job I have done, I feel so honoured to do them all.

Which are you more comfortable doing, TV presenting or acting?

For me I am an all-round act; I can do any of the two perfectly.

There is this belief that those who study Theatre Arts as a Profession are better role interpreters than the those who just stumbled into acting?

Either of the two; one thing is constant which is training because whatever thing you have to do as an actor, you can’t run away from training because you can’t just wake up and jump into what you are not trained for. In every profession, there is talent and then you have to be well trained before the job can be well done.

We have a lot of people who did theatre arts in school and are now in banking hall doing well. For someone like me, my passion is key. If I am at home and am not working or on set, I will be provoked within me.

Don’t you think marriage can stop you from acting?

Hell No! Not even marriage can stop me from acting because I want to be old with all my gray hairs acting because this is what I am born to do. It gives 100% fulfillment.

As an actor, which will you consider the most challenging role you have ever played?

I will say when I acted in the movie titled ‘Moremi’ where I played the role of a boxer. For me to be able to deliver on the role, I had to go train as boxer for two months. I equally just rounded off a project with Ebonylife; there I had to also go all the way to do research on the role and when we had the private screening sometime ago and I saw a lot people crying I was so happy about what I did for myself with the role I played. For me as a brand, I don’t run away from challenges and hard work

In the cause of building your acting brand, what are some of the challenges you encountered?

The first challenge that I had as an actor was my stature. When I attended auditions back then, people usually told me, ‘‘Oh you are very good and quite talented but unfortunately, you are small in stature.’’ I used to be very skinny and I am still not big now, so my small stature posed a challenge. Even the colour of my skin was another major challenge.

Sometimes, people would tell me that I am dark-skinned and they want a light-skinned person for a particular role but I am very happy that right now, filmmakers look past the complexion of actors and the focus is now on talents and what you can bring to the table.

It’s now about what you’ve got inside of you, your level of discipline and your craft. Those were some of the things I had to deal with and I surmounted them. Of course, I love challenges and I love playing characters that enable me to task myself. I don’t like to feature in movies with drab characters. The farther I am from a character, the more excited I am to conquer challenges.