Omowunmi Dada: How I Contracted Sepsis on Amovie Set

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, has revealed she contracted sepsis while on a movie set in Oyo town.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that happens when the body’s immune system has an extreme response to an infection, causing organ dysfunction.

Dada’s revelation came after her colleague, Jemima Osunde, shared her own experience with H. pylori, a type of food poisoning. She said she contracted it on a movie set in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Osunde had written about her three-year struggle with the illness, which developed into gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Reacting to Osunde’s post, Dada recounted how she got infected with sepsis while on the movie set in Oyo town.

The actress revealed that the production team abandoned her in a hotel, and she was fortunate to have her family and management team arrange for her to be taken to a hospital in Ibadan.

Dada revealed that the production team demanded a refund from her after she covered her medical expenses.

“My dear… I got sepsis on a project in OYO, they literally left me in the hotel. Thank God my family and mgt got a car to take me to a hospital in Ibadan. I got there unconscious. It was SEPSIS And I was lucky to be alive. Funny thingg, production asked for full refund. Hmm…” she wrote.

Osunde responded to Dada’s post, expressing shock and gratitude that her colleague survived the ordeal.

She also shared that she had a similar experience with her production team, who requested a refund after she contracted H. pylori.

“OMG!!! Sepsis??@ thank God for your life Sis! THANK GOD! Sameeee! I got myself to Lagos and to the hospital. Paid for my treatment myself. They were sending me messages about a refund. By the time my team sent a response with all the clauses they had breached in the contract they. went quiet. Talking about a refund when you haven’t even asked if I’ve recovered,” she added.

