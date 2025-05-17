Omoworare: Vote Out Non-Performing Governors 

Share

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reclaim Osun State in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Omoworare, one of the leading aspirants for the APC ticket, called on party stakeholders to intensify efforts in mobilising youths and new voters ahead of the polls.

Speaking at the 6th edition of the Yoruba Summit held in Osogbo, the Ile-Ife-born politician said the people of Osun will assess Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration with their votes in 2026.

“In 2026, the electorate will rate the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke — and they will do so with their ballots,” he said.

He lamented that despite the significant increase in federal allocations to states — made possible by President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms — many governors are underperforming, failing to deliver the dividends of democracy.

“In Osun State, there’s been almost a 300% increase in allocation, yet it’s not reflecting on the streets or in the lives of the people. This is the best revenue allocation the states have ever received from the federal government, and any government not using the funds judiciously should be voted out,” Omoworare said.

He expressed confidence in the APC’s chances in the 2026 election, urging party unity.

“APC will win the 2026 guber election. What we need is cooperation, collaboration, and coordination. We are firmly on ground in Osun. The people don’t want charlatans in power — they want hardworking leaders who understand the value of governance,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), Barrister Oladosu Oladipo, acknowledged the strides made by President Tinubu through various policy reforms but stressed that Nigerians expect tangible results.

“Beyond endorsements, Nigerians want results. The fight against insecurity must be won, farmers must return to their lands without fear, and economic relief must reach the grassroots,” Oladipo said.

He added that the success of Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” hinges on collaboration across all levels of government, cautioning against political distractions.

In his keynote address, the guest speaker, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, praised the summit organisers for what he described as a historic gathering.

“Nigeria is undergoing a painful rebirth, and only an experienced captain like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can steer the ship through turbulent waters,” Daniel said.

He noted that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to transform the country’s socio-economic landscape and deliver a better life for all Nigerians.

“The agenda is a medium-term framework to address immediate priorities, while its long-term vision promotes inclusive growth, peace, productivity, and prosperity. This vision can only be sustained through the return of the man who conceived and continues to nurture it — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he concluded.

