Omotoyosi Emerges Winner of Ejalabi Entrepreneurship Essay Competition, Bags N1m Prize

Share

The Ejalabi Entrepreneurship Essay Competition concluded on Thursday in grand style at The Dome, Akure, with Emmanuel Omotoyosi from Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School emerging as the overall winner.

Omotoyosi’s entrepreneurial essay stood out among over 100 entries from various secondary schools in the city, earning her the prestigious prize of N1,000,000.

The competition, organized by the Ejalabi Initiative and spearheaded by its Executive Officer and Convener, Mr Owolabi Olorunfemi, has become a key platform for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

This year’s event was open to Senior Secondary School (S.S.S) students, who were tasked with writing a 1,000-word essay on entrepreneurship, proposing innovative solutions to business challenges.

In a thrilling ceremony, Mr. Olorunfemi presented the N1,000,000 cash prize to Omotoyosi, who was celebrated for her clarity of thought, originality, and the practical application of her ideas.

In his remarks, Mr Olorunfemi praised the students for their exceptional efforts and reaffirmed the importance of encouraging young minds to pursue entrepreneurial ventures for the betterment of Nigeria.

In addition to Omotoyosi’s victory, all participants were recognized for their hard work and received certificates of participation, presented by the organizers.

The competition provided a valuable opportunity for students to network with peers, teachers, and local business leaders in attendance.

The Ejalabi Entrepreneurship Essay Competition continues to play a pivotal role in empowering young Nigerians by offering a platform for creativity, business acumen, and excellence.

Share

Please follow and like us: