Omotoso’s Death Will Create Painful Leadership Vacuum In APC – Osinkolu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has described the late State Chairman of the party, Hon. Paul Omotoso, as a visionary leader whose footprints on the sand of time will be difficult to erase.

Osinkolu stressed that Omotoso’s abrupt demise will surely create a leadership vacuum in APC, saying his illustrious career as a former Commissioner and party’s State Chairman, had made him a darling of many Ekiti citizens across party lines.

Omotoso, a foremost politician, died tragically on Tuesday after developing medical complications.

Reacting to his death in a statement, on Wednesday, Osinkolu posited that the APC won’t forget how Omotoso emerged as the first State Chairman to produce governors for the progressive back-to-back, saying he remained a trailblazer in annals of history.

Describing the late politician as a perfect Mr Fix it in Ekiti APC, Osinkolu sympathised with Governor Biodun Oyebanji, party leaders, the deceased’s family and all party members on the demise of the ebullient and tactical politician.

Osinkolu stated that Omotoso’s injection of a wondrous winning streak into the progressive party earned him the sobriquet ” Mr. Continuity”, saying the progressive politicians will never forget his landmark contributions at every stage of Ekiti’s political evolution.

Osinkolu appealed to the party to bear the death with equanimity, reminding them that Omotoso would fondly be remembered for his humility, strategic thinking, high political sagacity and realistic approach to issues.

“Chief Paul Omotoso was a rallying point for the progressive politicians at every stage of the political evolution of this state. He was a great thinker and his team spirit was unparalleled. In fact, his sudden demise will throw a spanner in the wheel of progress of the party.

“He was a jinx breaker, being the first Chairman to produce governors back to back. Bringing Governor Biodun Oyebanji to succeed Dr Kayode Fayemi was a winning streak that endeared him to many after the party recorded failures in the past two attempts. He was a great thinker and highly unassuming.

“Though he might look humble and simple, his trajectory of political successes vividly portrayed that of Mr “Fix it”. May his soul find rest in the bosom of God almighty”, he said.