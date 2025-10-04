Omotoso: Only Anarchists Say Lagos Is No Man’s Land

Lagos State Commis sioner for Informa tion and Strategy, Mr. – – Gbenga Omotoso, has dismissed claims that Lagos is a no man’s land, describing such assertions as “bogus, vacuous and unsupported by any record.” Omotoso, who spoke at the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB) in Magodo during the commemoration of World Archives Day, said there was no empirical evidence in history to validate the claim, insisting that those peddling such views were anarchists.

“The battle to straighten the records is between archivists who are trained in the art of record-keeping and anarchists who make sweeping and unsubstantiated claims. There is no empirical fact to support this bogus and vacuous claim, nor can it be validated through any available record,” Omotoso declared. The Commissioner explained that the struggle to protect Lagos’ heritage must be fought on two fronts: technology and ideology. While stressing the need to deploy modern tools to preserve and showcase the state’s archival materials, he maintained that Lagos’ cultural legacy and history remained rooted in records, monuments and traditional institutions.

“We are talking about Lagos here, all the beautiful buildings, the heritage our Kabiyesis and royal fathers are preserving. It is because we are not yet fully in control of technology that much of it is not being projected to the world,” he added