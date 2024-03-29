Omotosho Appointed Multichoice Southern Africa Regional Director

MultiChoice Group has appointed Nigeria’s Kemi Omotosho as the Regional Director of its Southern Africa operations. The promotion was part of the recent strategic management changes made by the company. Commenting on the promotion, the Chief Executive Officer of West Africa, MultiChoice, Mr. John Ugbe, said it reflects the equal career growth opportunity for people across different markets in the MultiChoice Group.

“MultiChoice operates an inclusive workplace that provides equal opportunities to staff irrespective of their gender and nationality, as evidenced by the recent appointments within the group. Omotosho rose through the ranks in the West Africa region of the business, and her appointment attests to active diversity within the group,” he said. Omotosho started at MultiChoice Nigeria in 2014 as the Head of Retention, where she was responsible for delivering business objectives on subscriber growth and delivering strategies to optimise customer value management.

She was promoted to Executive Head of Customer Value Management in 2018. In 2019, Omotosho rose to the post of Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management (CVM), where she led the strategic planning, budgets, decision-making, resource allocation, and operational execution of all CVM initiatives in Africa, the position she held till her new appointment.