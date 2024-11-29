Omotola Jalade Shares Testimony After Health Scare

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known as Omosexy, on Thursday revealed she underwent a health scare that left her battling for survival.

In a Thanksgiving shared on her social media page, the Nigerian actress thanked God for life while recounting her brutal experience, detailing how she underwent emergency surgery after lasting severe back and chest pain, vomiting, and stomach discomfort.

Omotola further revealed that her ordeal began while she was busy working on her films and attending the Academy Voting Members’ screening of “Gladiator II” Her symptoms worsened.

The actress described her recovery as a fight for her life and also used the moment to reflect on the importance of gratitude and the fragility of life.

“As you know by now, I had been getting my films ready and after the day’s edit, I proceeded for the Academy Voting Member’s viewing of the Gladiator 11 … but all through the viewing, I could not sit up… you see.

“I had been rushed to the ER twice that week already for back, chest pains that would come intensely and leave the next day! The doctors were checking for my now Hbp and intense acid reflux! On the second admission, the doctor gave all the drips, and blood work and sent me home to manage. Luckily it left …

“I threw up all night till there was nothing to throw up anymore. By morning, the most dilapidating stomach pain started and so l was rushed again to emergency… the third time!

“This time, I was wheeled in, straight for a CT scan, ultrasound and MRI. Then the doctor came in and said you have to go in immediately for surgery! … to remove your ball-gladder!!! It was so dilated, that the doctors wondered how I was not in more pain. More pain???!” the statement added

