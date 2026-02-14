Omotola Jalade-ekeinde Makes Directorial Debut With “Mother’s Love”

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has officially stepped behind the camera for the first time with “Mother’s Love,” marking her directorial debut after more than three decades as one of Africa’s most celebrated screen icons.

The film, which Omotola recently introduced to the public, explores the emotional journey of a young woman navigating independence, self-discovery, and personal freedom.

At its core, “Mother’s Love” also turns a quiet but deliberate spotlight on motherhood, examining the unseen sacrifices, emotional labour, and resilience that often go unnoticed in everyday life.

For Omotola, the project is deeply personal. Known for portraying complex women on screen, the actress has often spoken about stories that focus on emotional truth and life experience. With “Mother’s Love,” she shifted from interpretation to creation, shaping a narrative that reflects both generational bonds and the evolving identity of modern women.

The story unfolds through the eyes of a daughter eager to define herself on her own terms, while gradually revealing the weight carried by the mother who raised her. Rather than presenting motherhood as perfection, the film leans into realism, highlighting quiet strength, difficult choices, and the emotional cost of love.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s move into directing has been met with strong interest from fans and industry observers alike. With a career that includes landmark performances in films such as “Mortal Inheritance,” “Ije,” “93 Days,” and “The Wedding Party,”

her influence on Nollywood storytelling is already well established. “Mother’s Love” parades stars that include Lilian Afegbai, Ifeanyi Kalu, Noray Nehita, Olumide Oworu and Nosa Rex among others. The movie will be in cinemas across the country from March 6, 2026.