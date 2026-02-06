Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Draws Line On Social Media Dance Trend For Movie Promotion

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has commented on the growing trend of actors dancing on social media to promote their films, stressing that she will not participate in the practice as a marketing obligation.

In an interview with eSpice TV aired on Tuesday, she acknowledged her love for dancing but drew a distinction between personal expression and professional responsibility.

For her, the issue is not the act itself, but the reason behind it. Ekeinde noted that dancing should stem from genuine enjoyment rather than becoming an industry expectation tied to film promotion.

According to her, once it becomes a chore or a compulsory strategy to attract attention, it erodes the professionalism of the craft. She emphasised that her primary responsibility is to deliver a strong performance on screen and engage audiences through interviews and meaningful conversations about the project.

She maintained that marketing and distribution are the duties of trained professionals, not actors. “I already did the project,” she stated, suggesting that creatives should not be pressured into additional stunts simply to generate visibility.

Her remarks have sparked conversations within the entertainment industry about evolving promotional strategies and the increasing reliance on viral social media content to drive audience engagement.