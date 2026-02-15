Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: Breaking New Grounds In Movie Industry

Nigeria’s biggest export in the movie industry and Nollywood icon, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has transitioned into a movie director, making her directorial debut with a family drama that will be unveiling soon, “Mother’s Love”.

Since 1995, when Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, made her debut in acting career, she has maintained a steady growth, evolving from a teenager, who just took a chance on the opportunity fate presented as escape route from poverty to become one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in Nigeria’s history.

In a recent interview, Omosexy as she is fondly called, told a large audience of young Content creators that one of the key things that has helped her in her career journey is being very intentional about what she wants.

“My becoming an actress was by coincidence. I was just out of secondary school and was looking for a way to help my mother and siblings out of poverty.

A friend asked me to escort her to an audition. She came out of the audition very gloomy because she was not picked. Trying to console her, she asked me to try and my first question was, will they pay me if I get the role? And they said yes.

I went it and got the role. My first pay check was N40,000 and you can imagine how elated I was. “After I landed another big role and the recognition started, I hired a professional manager.

I knew I didn’t want to be a mediocre in this industry. I needed to be among the best. So, my first manager was a white man. That remains one the GameChanging decisions that boosted my career”.

Now, Omotola is not only a respected actress in Nollywood, she is well recognised both in Hollywood and around the world, carrying the story about Nigeria and Africa to the world.

This 2026, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde will be celebrating 30 years of active career in the movie industry as well as 30 years wedding anniversary, a remarkable milestone attained by dedication, hard work and perseverance.

To maintain the growth, which has been her mantra, she has transitioned from being in front of the camera to being behind the scenes by wearing the movie producer and director cap.

“Mother’s Love” is her first project as a director, a film she also produced and edited the script for. The movie is set for release in Nigerian cinemas in March 2026. ‘Mother’s Love’ a family drama exploring a complicated mother-daughter dynamic, focuses on a character named Adebisi.

“Mother’s Love” has received international recognition, being officially selected for festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025 and the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF).

Omotola was encouraged to pursue digital storytelling and drew inspiration from her own experiences as a mother and daughter. The project signifies her return to the film industry after a break, now as a filmmaker and director. The world awaits to behold the masterpiece she made as a director.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, MFR, is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Ekeinde has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of copies.

Omotola is the second Nigerian and first Nigerian celebrity to receive over 1 million likes on her Facebook page. In 2013, she was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

That year, Ekeinde made a brief appearance on VH1’s scripted series, Hit the Floor, and she spoke at the 2013 edition of the WISE- Summit, held in Doha, Qatar.

In 2014, she was honoured by the Nigerian government, when she became a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for her contributions to Nigerian cinema.