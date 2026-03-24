Omotola, Husband Celebrate 30 Years Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Matthew Ekeinde, have taken to their social media pages to celebrate their 30 years of marriage.

New Telegraph reports that on the same date, March 23, the husband is also celebrating his 58th birthday anniversary.

Taking to their social media page on Monday, the couple who got married on March 23, 1996, shared sentimental comments and memories to commemorate the special day.

Omotola highlighted her husband’s enduring relationship by expressing her thankfulness and affection for him.

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“30 years! Nothing broken! Nothing lost! Only victory! Only Love. I Love US. I love you, Matthew Ekeinde. Happy 30th Marriage Anniversary to Us and Happy Birthday to you,” she wrote.

Matthew Ekeinde also shared a video slideshow of their journey, describing their marriage as 30 years unshakable, “30 years unshakable.”

The couple, who have four kids together, has received recognition for their long-lasting bond.

Omotola recently attributed the success of their marriage to Matthew’s selflessness, lack of ego, and the deep trust they share.

Fans and colleagues have flooded their social media posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s three decades of love and commitment.