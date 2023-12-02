OMOTEHINSE: No Nigerian Leader Has Prepared For Governance Since 1999

Alex Omotehinse, President of Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHRS), believes that the government has not been sincere to the people on the issue of palliatives over fuel subsidy removal. The activist also charged the judiciary to be non-partisan in their judgements, while advising the government to start prosecuting electoral offenders. Omotehinse spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

After the removal of fuel subsidy, the government promised to provide palliatives for the poor masses, how will you react to what has been happening since then?

As far as I am concerned, we are tired of the promise of the government, government promised that the refineries would work in September 2022, later it was changed to September 2023. We have listened to several promises and they know that this is the only way they can deceive the electorate. If the government means well, their actions would speak louder than words, they don’t need to tell us that the refineries would work, what the people want to hear is that the Warri, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna refineries have commenced work and have started production.

From day one, we knew that this idea of fuel subsidy is deceitful. They used to say that subsidy is a scam, if subsidy was a scam, which subsidy are they removing again now? After the removal of the subsidy, they said they would provide palliatives, it is just only on paper. We have not seen those who have benefited from it. The few we have seen were the ones like the one done by the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum what he did for his people, then the Governor of Lagos State removed 50% from the transportation fee on Lagos Mass Transit. Later, after three months or so, he returned it.

What we want is action and not promises. We want Nigerians to be transformed. When you see a path to greatness, you can easily identify it, but we have not seen that yet. This is the sixth month Mr President got to office and he cannot point to any project that he has done. What he keeps talking about are the faults of the previous government. Once you inherit asset, you must inherit the liability too. You have seen the lapses of the last administration, which was why you presented yourself for election.

So, what Nigerians expect is for you to do your bit. Nobody can finish the work and governance is a continuum. What we want is what you have done differently from the last administration and what you have achieved so far because we have reached a level that we are using this government to praise the past administration. In the time of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, before they got to power, they usually had their plans and programmes. They had their projects and once they got into office they would start the execution.

You must have the projects you want to do before you get to office highlighted and once you get to office, you should start the execution. You must have prepared yourself ahead of the challenges. Now, what we see is borrowing and going to the National Assembly to get approvals for loans. This is not what we want, we want execution. Like I said, the Awolowos had projects before they got to power, which was why they were able to do appreciable projects in their time. These people are not prepared.

The governments we have heard since 1999 were not prepared for the office, they just wanted their names to be part of those who have governed the country. On subsidy, there was a time the Federal Government gave some money to the state governments as palliatives to the masses and they said they would do some transfers of money to the poor masses…

Between me and you, ever since they started the palliatives, are you not aware that it is for ‘man know man?’ They give them to party leaders who submit the names of their loyalists. On the N30,000 transfers, may be you have received yours?

…Not at all Then it’s a deceit, they are deceitful, how many governors have given accounts of the money they collect- ed? They get allocations, they borrow money to do projects and at the end of the day nobody gets anything. They might have transferred money to their cronies, allies and loyalists, but I have not seen anybody in my jurisdiction or constituency and who is poor that benefitted from their so-called transfer of money for subsidy removal.

The government also said that part of the money would be used for infrastructure, would you say this is not necessary?

These are two different things, they said they are giving money to the people because of subsidy removal and that they would send money to vulnerable Nigerians, now they want to use it for infrastructure, where is the money meant for infrastructure? The two cannot be married together, you cannot use subsidy money for infrastructure. How can you divert the money for infrastructure, any governor that says so should be prosecuted. The purpose of the money is to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

So, if the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway has been like that since the time of former president Muhammadu Buhari, and they now repair it with subsidy money, will that reduce the cost of transportation? Subsidy removal money is a different thing entirely.

Let’s look at the judiciary, some people are saying it has been compromised based on some recent judgements over governorship elections and others, what is your view on this?

I don’t want to say much on the judiciary, what I know is that when a case does not favour you, you will say the judge is partial or someone has paid him. When it favours you, then the judge is good and the judiciary is the best. But my advice goes to the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to take a critical look at all judgements and to take it as a point of urgency that judges should not allow the judiciary to be dragged into political war in the country.

If the legislature had failed us, and the executive is nothing to write home about, then the judiciary is where our hope lies. They should not allow themselves to be dragged into the political matters. The judiciary should stand out, if the Appeal Court gives judgement, you can approach the Supreme Court, but the issue is that the judiciary should maintain their standard of neutrality. The judges, and magistrates should not be partisan. They should give their judgements based on the position of the laws and the rule of law.

Do you agree with people that say election matters in courts should be concluded before swearing-in of any official?

We have said it times without number that we need to amend our electoral laws that all post- election matters should be concluded before swearing-in of any candidate from councillorship to the presidency. Allow anybody that wants to protest to protest, those who want to challenge the outcome of the election should do so and this should be completed within six months or so. This is better than somebody assuming office, a senator who has assumed office and collected millions of naira would be removed by Appeal Court. When they get to power they have money to throw around to buy their way into power.

What would be your assessment of the INEC in the three off-cycle elections that were held in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States recently?

Don’t let us deceive ourselves, under this system of government, we cannot have a free, credible and fair election because the electoral system has been monetised. It has become a game of the highest bidder, so they cannot conduct a free and fair election. They believe that you can do whatever you can do and whoever is not satisfied can go to court. What they are telling us is that you can steal ballot boxes and when I win in any way, you can go to court.

The only way we can have a free and fair election is when those who commit electoral offences are brought to book, prosecuted and convicted. In broad daylight you see people using weapons and ammunition. This is a country where unlicensed guns are legalised. People would come to the polling units, snatch ballot boxes and walk away. We should also make our police go to polling units armed. These criminals do these things because they know that the officers there are unarmed. Police only go to polling units in Nigeria with batons.

Then this issue of electronic voting that we want to adopt in Nigeria that people can vote outside the country is another way of encouraging massive rigging. Our system of election is the best all over the world, “operation show your face.” I would have appealed that we should go back to Option A4 that reduces corruption in elections because you would not have any opportunity to collect money from different candidates. So, let us start to prosecute electoral offenders. It is because those who do it go free that they keep encouraging the mercenaries that politicians use to hijack ballot boxes.

As a youth, you hijack ballot boxes for politicians whose families are not in Nigeria and you would not have access to them again until they need you for another hatchet job. Nigerian youths should see themselves as leaders and know that this country belongs to all of us. Good things can come to Nigeria if the peo- ple are ready. People believe in running away from Nigeria and when they go abroad, you only see them when they spend money, but they go through hell there.

The only thing is that you are paid for the job done there and their currency is different because they have bastardised our naira such that one thousand dollars is about one million naira. You see people going abroad and living in a cruel atmosphere. I watched a documentary where people are living in cemetery in Canada. We should take Nigeria back from them, these people have nothing to offer us. Every element that parades himself as a leader today has nothing to offer the people.

This is not the democracy we fought for. This is not why the people sent away the military. They made some of us to regret sending the military away because what the military did to us is not as bad as this. Despite the fact that the military stole our money, you can still point to what they did. It was during their time that the Third Mainland Bridge was built, and Aso Rock in Abuja was built by them. These people only came to steal our money and they brought the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to cajole us that they will fight corruption, how many people have been prosecuted within the political circle by the commission?