Omorogbe Speaks On Mercy Chinwo Vs EeZee Conceptz Dispute

Renowned entertainment expert and founder of Now Muzik Group, Efe Omorogbe has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between gospel artist Mercy Chinwo and her former label, EeZee Conceptz, responding to recent statements by Apostle Anselm Madubuko about his role as mediator in the

case. He weighs in as a music industry expert and as an individual present at their last mediation meeting.

Omorogbe, in a video he shared to his Instagram page, revealed he was present at a mediation meeting held on May 13, 2024, between Mercy Chinwo, EeZee Conceptz, Hilda Dokubo, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, Mena Ajakpovi, representatives of Mercy Chinwo and Judi Kay (their husbands). He went on to state that the central issue discussed during the meeting was a transfer of master rights for music catalogues.

According to Omorogbe, master rights traditionally reside with record labels and can only be transferred through a negotiated buyout, not through coercion or force.

“Master rights are typically owned by the label under standard industry agreements,” Omorogbe stated.

“If an artist wants to acquire these rights, they must follow proper procedures. This includes conducting a valuation of the catalogue, making an offer to the label, and negotiating a fair agreement. Forcing a label to relinquish master rights is not in line with global industry practices.”

Omorogbe addressed Apostle Madubuko’s recent claims that EeZee Conceptz obstructed previous attempts at reconciliation. While acknowledging the challenges involved, he emphasized the importance of respecting contractual agreements and resolving disputes through transparency and professionalism.

He also noted that similar cases have been resolved through negotiation, referencing Burna Boy’s efforts to repurchase his master rights from Aristokrat Records for earlier recordings in his career. He stressed that the proper route for the talents is to offer to buy the master rights at a fair valuation, which EeZee Conceptz can either accept or reject.

The meeting, held at the residence of a prominent reverend, included representatives from both parties, gospel artist Judikay, EeZee Conceptz’s legal counsel, and veteran actress Hilda Dokubo. Omorogbe stated that he attended the meeting to provide context and share insights on resolving disputes within the industry.

He concluded by saying: “This is an issue that can be resolved professionally and amicably. There is no need for compulsion, law enforcement, or undue escalation. Negotiation is the right path to resolve such matters.”

The dispute between Mercy Chinwo, Judi Kay and EeZee Conceptz has sparked significant public interest, with allegations and counter-allegations from both sides regarding financial impropriety, contractual breaches, and ownership of the artist’s music catalogue.

