OMOPEJU AFANU: Nigerian Tourism Has Capacity to Bridge Our Foreign Exchange Deficit

Dr Omopeju Belinda Afanu is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cooperhouse Hospitality, with expertise in tourism and hospitality business, with interests in women, youths and development issues. She speaks with Andrew Iro Okungbowa on her journey to the top of her career and various exploits over the year

Background

Dr Omopeju Belinda Afanu studied Veterinary Medicine in University of Ibadan and also holds an eMBA (Hotel and Hospitality Management and Construction Management). She is a management consultant with expertise in hospitality and real estate sectors. She is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Cooperhouse Hospitality. Afanu has also at various points lend her intellect, time and resources in mentoring and serving worthy courses in collaboration with people of like minds and groups.

The endless list include the Association of Hospitality and Tourism Consultants (ATHCON), where she serves as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer; and Institute of Hospitality, UK-Nigeria Regional Branch, as Regional Secretary.

Growing up was quite interesting

Growing up under the guidance of her parents, who were strict disciplinarians but yet recognised the need to allow their children to explore and express themselves freely. This is as she recalls that, ‘‘It was very interesting as we had exposure to a lot of things and my parents were not very stifling but allowed us to do what we want- ed trusting we would be wise enough to make the right decisions.’’ She commends her mother for impacting her with her contagious passion and conscientious devotion to her family, as she says growing up her mother influenced her the most, ‘‘my mum, her passion and dedication to her family should be praised.’’

With such ethos ingrained in her impressionable mind as a child then, she grew up with the motivation, ‘‘to impact as many lives as possible in my own little way,’’ while her philosophy is hinged on, ‘‘Just be good no matter where you find yourself or in whatever situation you may be in.’’

Choosing a career path

Becoming an a veterinary doctor, entrepreneur, management consultant, tourism and hospitality expert, with dedication to empowerment of women and youths, she says has being an evolutionary one, as she has at different points in life pursued different interests. ‘‘It was an evolutionary process. I started as a fashion designer while I was in the university; setting up a brand called, Orisun-Ewa Creations,’’ she says of her humble beginning.

This is as she adds that, ‘‘the business was actually doing pretty well but I realised I could not grow as much as I would love to if I didn’t get the right team to work with, so I was forced to abandon that passion (which still runs in my veins) and started interior design for hospitality projects and eventually evolved into project management. ‘‘Then, I started business development and mentoring after I completed my Certificate in Entrepreneurial Management programme at Enterprise Development Centre. I picked up a few more certificates in Project Management and 3 Agile Certificates (SAFe Scrum Master, SAFe POPM and ICP Certified Agile Coach).’’

It was still in this evolutionary mode that she transitioned into the tourism sector where today she has made quite an impact and has become one of the renowned new faces and voices heading a new thought process and development in the sector. ‘‘While I was transitioning from my fashion business I met my mentor and chairman (of blessed memory), he was about to start a hotel project and asked me to handle the interior design,’’ she recounts of her tentative steps in the hospitality business.

‘‘He exposed me to the business world, I learnt so much from his tutelage and I also did a lot of personal relearning and unlearning particularly when he said, ‘go out into the world and succeed, I think you are capable of managing your own business”.

Cooperhouse Hospitality is a turn-key hospitality outfit

As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cooperhouse Hospitality, she speaks of the focus of the company, as she notes that, ‘‘Cooperhouse Hospitality is a turn-key hospitality company. ‘‘We have created a niche in the development space and gradually creating a niche in the training space which we intend to scale up in the next year through partnerships as well as an enhancement of our service offering to bridge the employee gap at the entry level in the industry leveraging technology.’’

The journey has been quite exciting and interesting

Looking at her each time she takes to the podium, in her dashing and energetic poise, with a happy disposition and following up with a cerebral delivery, it is obvious that she has indeed found her groove and savouring the world of travel and all that it has to offer. It is not surprising then when she says it has been an interesting and exciting journey of discovering; seeing the world and meeting interesting people. ‘‘It has been very interesting because it has taken me to so many parts of the country; from Afikpo, Minna, Awka, Calabar, Port Harcourt to Owerri, with a few challenges along the way.

‘‘I have also been opportune to serve in two major hospitality organisations (Association of Hospitality and Tourism Consultants, as Executive Secretary/CEO and Institute of Hospitality, U.K. Nigeria Regional Branch, as Regional Secretary) and I have also been a thought leader and speaker in several hospitality foras, lending my knowledge and expertise whilst learning a lot about this very great industry.’’

Challenges faced pitching investors

Establishing her mark and running a thriving hospitality and real estate outfits among others, she discloses is not like a walk in the garden, rather a challenging turf, as she reveals that; ‘‘Well, the greatest challenge has been convincing a client to invest more funds in a project after an assessment and you see a lot of errors in the construction, design or finishing of the project, then you are saddled with the responsibility of telling the client 50% of his previous expenditure has been down the drain with a need to reinvest in the project to bring it up to standard.’’

Infectious passion

Despite the challenges and difficulties of getting by, her staying power, she says is the uncanny passion she has for what she does. ‘‘My passion for the industry, constant learning and a lot of doggedness and having a can do mindset.’’

Nigerian tourism still untapped

Her view of Nigerian tourism is quite poignant as she says, ‘‘it is largely untapped because the tourism and hospitality sector is a multi-billion dollar business. Nigeria has the potential to become a leader in West African tourism space. ‘‘If we are able to properly develop most of our tourist sites to internationally approved standards and harness that great resource which can help diversify our econo- my. The sector has the capacity to contribute immensely to bridge our foreign exchange deficit in the country.’’

Factors militating against development of Nigerian tourism

I would attribute it largely to the government and their poor handling of several issues such as poor development and management of our tourist sites, security challenges and poor accessibility to these sites.

Ministry of Tourism to the rescue Afanu

is of the view that despite the sorrow state of Nigerian tourism, the recent creation of Ministry of Tourism by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, is a welcome development, as she says that it may come to the rescue of the sector if properly managed. ‘‘Yes, it is indeed a welcome development as perhaps more funds would be provided and dedicated for the development of the sector now that there is a dedicated minister bringing in the requisite expertise and focused on developing the sector as a whole forming the basis of the minister’s KPI as against when it was lumped with Culture and Information having competing demands.’’

Areas of focus

To succeed and make impact, she challenges the Tourism Minister, Lola AdeJohn, ‘‘to identify and engage with key stakeholders to harmonise the activities of the various stakeholders; Develop a road map working with these key stakeholders. ‘‘Identify bottlenecks to the development of the sector; Engage and work with other MDAs to remove all impediments and barriers to the growth of the sectorincluding but not limited to security, visa procurement, accessibility of these sites; Development of tourist facilities by engaging with the private sector and international leisure and tourism companies under a PPP arrangement.’’

Private sector should engage positively with the Tourism Ministry

For the private sector operators, her advice is for them to engage positively with the Ministry of Tourism, as she notes that, ‘‘they should be ready and willing to engage with the Minister and provide the requisite support for the development of the sector. ‘‘They should come together as a group to effectively harmonise and agree on the multi-faceted challenges facing the industry and collectively proffer solutions to these challenges so they are speaking as one voice as against many divergent views which would ultimately impede the desired results.’’

Besides, she also notes that, ‘‘We all need to come together as a group to make this sector work through collaborations and partnerships leveraging on individual and collective strengths to enable us build a very strong and formidable tourism and hospitality industry. ‘‘Let’s look for the potentials in Nigeria and harness them to build an industry that can compete easily within Africa and globally.’’

Issues arising from dealing with investors in hospitality

She shares her experience in pitching investors as she outlines some of the underlining key issues in negotiation session. ‘‘Most investors put a lot of money in the construction phase with a lot of it going to waste as they do not engage the right hands to handle the project so they spend double sometimes triple what they should normally have expended at the development phase,’’ she reveals Adding, ‘‘so, you see that the finishing of some of these projects don’t end up reflecting the volume of investments put into it. Once you surmount the hurdle to redesign you face the next hurdle of operational funds.

‘‘You find out most investors don’t make provision for operational expenses, ideally they should budget for at least six months of operational expenses, which can be quite capital intensive so you see a lot of hotels struggling after they open for business. ‘‘This affects the quality of service the facility is able to offer, thereby ultimately affecting the revenue the facility should be generating and the standards they intended to set.’’

Attraction for Nigerian hospitality market

While many hospitality sector operators hold the view that Nigerian hospitality market is an attractive bride for the international market, she, however, says that attraction presently is relative judging by the number of sellable hotel rooms across the country in relation to the growing population. Hear her; ‘‘I would not say it’s that attractive considering the current number of room keys we have in Nigeria in relation to our population.

We need more hotels in Nigeria and the capacity to effectively unlock the tourism revenue would definitely make Nigeria the attractive bride of the West African region for the large hotel chains. ‘‘We don’t have up to 20 hotels in Nigeria that have over 500 rooms and most of these international brands are big players and they invest in or brand very large scale properties, with minimum of 200 rooms (which is a small hotel by all standards). Meanwhile, Lagos alone should have over 50 of such facilities talk less of Abuja.’’

Local brands need to improve their game to compete

For the local or independent hotel brands in the country to compete and remain afloat, she suggests some key areas of focus in terms of their operations. These, according to her, include; ‘‘Structure and standards. Most local brands lack standard operating procedures or have the requisite structure in place that can make them effectively complete with the international brands. ‘‘On the flip side, if you look closely at some of the international brands in Nigeria they are unable to maintain the same standards as you would find abroad.

So may- be there is also the Nigerian factor at play, which has a way of watering down service standards.’’ ATHCON is dedicated to transforming standard and operations in Nigerian tourism As the Secretary of Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants of Nigeria (ATHCON), a body made of consultants and professionals in the tourism and hospitality space, speaks of its mission, saying that; ‘‘ATHCON is here to set the standard and help harmonise the quality of service obtainable in the industry.

‘‘We would assess the so-called consultants, only eligible and verified consultants would be members of the Association, thereby bringing in some level of sanity, structure and standards into the hospitality and tourism space. ‘‘We would also be providing capacity-building programmes for members that cut across the hospitality and tourism industry, to enable them upskill and constantly improve the quality of their service offering.

‘‘ATHCON is a collection of the various leaders, experts and members of the many hospitality and tourism associations, institutes and bodies in Nigeria, thereby providing a rich member base, extensive learning experience and a great opportunity for improvement and enhancement of service standards.’’

Nigeria should ranks among top 10 tourist destinations in Africa

For her, and judging by the vast and diverse potential of Nigeria, the country should in the next four years, ‘‘Ranked as one of the Top 10 tourist destinations in Africa, taking up a very sizeable share (10- 20%) of the tourism market in Africa, with a multi-billion dollar revenue stream. ‘‘Having at least one world class tourist site or theme park set up in each of the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.’’

How do you unwind?

Spending time with friends and family, a visit to the spa.

Which is your topmost local/foreign destinations and why?

Foreign destination: Dubai, there is always something new to see or experience. Which are the next local/foreign destinations on your basket and why? Boat cruise on the Caribbean. I think it would be very exhilarating. The newly improved Ikogosi Waterfalls.