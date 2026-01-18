Omooba Abimbola: His Style, Personality Inspire Many

Businessman and Philanthropist, Prince Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo, is a respected son of the soil in Ijebu Land.

The Prince, whose name has been whispered among nobles expected to wear the beaded crown is being projected as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Omooba Abimbola Onabanjo is loved for his good looks, calm composure, nobility and youthfulness. He is reputedly wealthy, quietly connected.

According to those who know him very well, he has good character trait, humility par excellence, resilience and very sound.

His ardent fans call him ‘The man with steeze and charismatic charm”. He always looks like he just stepped out of a private jet or just walked out of a meet with the British Prime Minister.

His personality and style inspire his people to always aim for the best. Prince Onabanjo is the man behind Extol Security Services, KML Oil & Gas, Kleensteps Ltd, Scent Arcade & various other successful companies.

He is believed to be a familiar presence on Lagos’ social scene but, he isn’t known to be frivolous in any way.

If he becomes the Awujale of Ijebuland, the Ijebu would have chosen not just a noble man to lead them, they have chosen someone who will represent them well both in great personality and good sense of style.