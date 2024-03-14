Omoni Oboli’s Son Ties Knot With Lover

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli’s son, Tobechukwu Oboli has tied the knot with his American lover weeks after engagement.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star in January announced the engagement of his son via her Instagram page, alongside photos of the proposal.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 14, Omoni Oboli shared a photo of the wedding ceremony, stating that they had the most beautiful wedding with close family and friends.

Sharing photos, she captioned the photo, “God did!!! It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends.

“Still reeling from the beauty of that day Thank you, Jesus ❤️ Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli.

“Welcome to our world @marelleoboli love you so much my baby girl PS: Thank you @wannebaybee for hooking me up with @pearls_bridals for my beautiful dress and @onyix_craft for my auto gèle and accessories more pictures and videos loading”