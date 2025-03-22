Omoni Oboli’s Movie, ‘Love In Every Word’ Rakes In N150m In 2-Weeks

Share

The alleged earnings of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli’s latest blockbuster movie, ‘Love in Every Word’, have surfaced online, setting tongues wagging.

New Telegraph recalls that Omoni Oboli’s latest release has gained local and international recognition, with an impressive 14 million views within two weeks of its release.

Amid the buzz, reports have surfaced alleging that Omoni Oboli’s movie has raked in estimated earnings of around $100,000 (approximately ₦150 million).

This report was disclosed by a blogger and journalist, Innocent Tino in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 22.

The blogger claimed that the reason Nollywood producers prefer to invest in YouTube rather than Netflix is due to potentially excessive earnings.

The post reads, “Morning Tea Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, who is now a movie producer, just hit jackpot with this movie ‘Love in every word’. “In two weeks with over 14 million views on YouTube, which is about 100k dollars = N150m naira in just TWO WEEKS”. “This is why most of the Nollywood producers are no longer interested in loading on Netflix but now on YouTube because they make more money on YouTube than Netflix”. Tino ✍️ #Tinosbulle See the post below:

