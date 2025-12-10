Omoni Oboli Wins YouTube Nigeria Content Creator Award

Nollywood actress and content creator Omoni Oboli has been crowned YouTube Nigeria Content Creator of the Year, topping the list as number one.

The award marked a milestone in Oboli’s flourishing career as a YouTube personality as she dedicated the award to her partner, Tomi Adeoye, and her family, who have been instrumental in her journey.

In a celebratory post, Oboli expressed her gratitude to God, attributing her success to divine favour.

She also thanked her team, family, and fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in her achievement.

She wrote, “Where do I even begin to glorify you, oh Lord! O,h for a thousand tongues to sing your praise. You have been too good to me. I am so unworthy, yet you have chosen to bless me in ways I cannot comprehend.

“YouTube Nigeria Content Creator of the Year. Number 1 @youtubeafrica My God, you are truly showing off with me. My heart is full and overflowing.

“This has been an incredible year for Omoni Oboli TV. Every milestone, every breakthrough, every open door, I owe it all to you, my cast, my crews and my beautiful besties.

“Thank you for every view, every like, every comment, every share, every post and every recommendation. You are the wind beneath our wings, and I love you deeply.

“To my best girl and partner, Tomi Adeoye @tomesadeoye, this one is actually for you. To my family, thank you for holding me up and loving me through it all.

“This validation, this honour, this recognition, I return it all to Jesus. Thank you, Lord, for choosing to shine your light on me.

“Keep watching Omoni Oboli TV on YouTube. I love being your number 1. If you haven’t subscribed, pls do so and join our 1.7 million strong community. It’s FREE”.

The win has sparked widespread congratulations from fans and well-wishers.