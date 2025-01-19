Omoni Oboli speaks on alleged script plagiarism

Share

A recent controversy involving Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has sparked discussions on originality and intellectual property within the Nigerian film industry.

Oboli took to Instagram to apologise and clarify the circumstances surrounding her latest YouTube film, which was removed from her channel following accusations of striking similarities to another YouTube movie titled, Hope Given.

In her public statement, Oboli expressed regret over the incident and emphasised her commitment to originality.

She explained that the issue stemmed from a script she had purchased from a screenwriter, which was later revealed to have already been sold to another producer in 2022.

This breach of trust has raised questions about the ethical and legal challenges faced by producers, YouTube content creators, and screenwriters in Nollywood.

Oboli’s Instagram post read:

“We know you’re probably wondering why the latest movie isn’t available anymore on the channel. We’ve received feedback that it bears a striking resemblance to another film on YouTube. As a channel committed to originality, we’ve decided to remove the movie while we investigate the situation. We’ve engaged the scriptwriter to understand exactly what happened and are working closely with our legal team to resolve this. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Always remember that I love you,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: