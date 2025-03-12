Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has successfully restored her hit movie, Love in Every Word, on YouTube after it was briefly taken down due to a copyright claim.
The romantic movie, which garnered over 6 million views within just three days of its release, was removed from the platform on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
New Telegraph gathered that the development followed a copyright infringement complaint filed by Chinonso Obiora, popularly known as Skyberry, a Canada-based network engineer and owner of Skyberry Studios, an Abuja-based photography and videography company.
READ ALSO;
Addressing the issue on Wednesday, March 12, Oboli reassured her supporters that the misunderstanding had been resolved.
Omoni Oboli also shared a link to the reinstated movie, encouraging fans to continue supporting the film to ensure it reaches an even wider audience.
See the post below.