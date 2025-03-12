Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has successfully restored her hit movie, Love in Every Word, on YouTube after it was briefly taken down due to a copyright claim.

The romantic movie, which garnered over 6 million views within just three days of its release, was removed from the platform on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

New Telegraph gathered that the development followed a copyright infringement complaint filed by Chinonso Obiora, popularly known as Skyberry, a Canada-based network engineer and owner of Skyberry Studios, an Abuja-based photography and videography company.

The sudden removal sparked concerns among fans, leading to a wave of reactions on social media.

Addressing the issue on Wednesday, March 12, Oboli reassured her supporters that the misunderstanding had been resolved. Omoni Oboli also shared a link to the reinstated movie, encouraging fans to continue supporting the film to ensure it reaches an even wider audience. See the post below.

