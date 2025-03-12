New Telegraph

March 12, 2025
Omoni Oboli Restores Movie Removed Over Copyright Infringement

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has successfully restored her hit movie, Love in Every Word, on YouTube after it was briefly taken down due to a copyright claim.

The romantic movie, which garnered over 6 million views within just three days of its release, was removed from the platform on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

New Telegraph gathered that the development followed a copyright infringement complaint filed by Chinonso Obiora, popularly known as Skyberry, a Canada-based network engineer and owner of Skyberry Studios, an Abuja-based photography and videography company.

The sudden removal sparked concerns among fans, leading to a wave of reactions on social media.

Addressing the issue on Wednesday, March 12, Oboli reassured her supporters that the misunderstanding had been resolved.

Omoni Oboli also shared a link to the reinstated movie, encouraging fans to continue supporting the film to ensure it reaches an even wider audience.

