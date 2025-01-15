Share

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli has taken to her social media page to tender an unreserved apology to her fans after she pulled down her new movie over plagiarism allegations.

New Telegraph reports that Omoni Oboli shared her new movie titled, “A Different Type of Love” on her YouTube Channel but some movie lovers claimed it had the same storyline as that of another movie titled Hope Given.

Addressing the issue, the actress took to her page to address the plagiarism allegations.

She wrote: “I apologize besties.”

“Dear besties, We know you’re probably wondering why the latest movie isn’t available anymore on the channel. We’ve received feedback that it bears a striking resemblance to another film on YouTube.

“As a channel committed to originality, we’ve decided to remove the movie while we investigate the situation.

“We’ve engaged the scriptwriter to understand exactly what happened and are working closely with our legal team to resolve this.

‘Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Always remember that I love you ❤️.”

