New Telegraph

January 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Omoni Oboli Removes…

Omoni Oboli Removes New Movie From Youtube Over Plagiarism

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli has taken to her social media page to tender an unreserved apology to her fans after she pulled down her new movie over plagiarism allegations.

New Telegraph reports that Omoni Oboli shared her new movie titled, “A Different Type of Love” on her YouTube Channel but some movie lovers claimed it had the same storyline as that of another movie titled Hope Given.

Addressing the issue, the actress took to her page to address the plagiarism allegations.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: “I apologize besties.”

“Dear besties, We know you’re probably wondering why the latest movie isn’t available anymore on the channel. We’ve received feedback that it bears a striking resemblance to another film on YouTube.

“As a channel committed to originality, we’ve decided to remove the movie while we investigate the situation.

“We’ve engaged the scriptwriter to understand exactly what happened and are working closely with our legal team to resolve this.

‘Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Always remember that I love you ❤️.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Yul Edochie Showers Encomium On Judy Austin Amid S’Media Backlash
Read Next

Failure To Fund 2024 Capital Budget Destroying Businesses, Situation Room Tells Tinubu
Share
Copy Link
×