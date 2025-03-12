Omoni Oboli Reacts As Youtube Takes Down Her Hit Movie

Share

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has reacted after YouTube removed her hit romantic movie, ‘Love in Every Word’, following a copyright claim.

The movie, which had amassed over six million views within three days of its release, was abruptly taken down on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the video platform

The claim was filed by a Canada-based network engineer and owner of Skyberry Studios, Chinonso Obiora, also known as Skyberry, an Abuja-based photography and videography company.

The sudden removal sparked concerns among fans, leading to a wave of reactions on social media.

Addressing the issue in a post on Wednesday, March 12, Oboli assured her supporters that the dispute had been resolved.

She wrote, “Hey besties, thank you for the love and concern. We deeply appreciate you all for your calls, messages, posts, tweets, and comments! “I’m sorry I couldn’t respond at the time. “There was a little misunderstanding with our movie ‘Love in Every Word. ’ It’s been sorted out now, and we are back stronger than ever!” See the post below.

