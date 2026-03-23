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March 24, 2026
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Omoni Oboli Celebrates Nollywood Filmmakers

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has praised Nigerian filmmakers who continue to create content despite the high cost of living.

In an Instagram message shared on Monday, Oboli recognised the difficulties of producing films in Nigeria, mentioning lack of sleep, limited finances, and the inherent risks associated with the endeavour.
She encouraged filmmakers to acknowledge their contributions, stressing that every endeavour matters, whether in film, streaming, or YouTube.
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She observed that the enthusiasm and determination of filmmakers propel Nollywood ahead, positioning them as essential players in the industry’s expansion

Oboli wrote, “To every filmmaker still creating in Nollywood right now, take a bow. The sleepless nights, the budgets that don’t stretch, the risks no one talks about, the faith it takes to keep going. Cinema, streaming, YouTube, wherever your film lives, it counts. It matters.

“We are building, pushing, stretching, and still choosing to create.

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Because it takes more than talent, it takes resilience, belief, and heart. And that is what Nollywood is built on.

“If you’re still making films in Nollywood in this economy… you’re doing something powerful. Different platforms, same passion. Different paths, same purpose. I see you. I celebrate you”.

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