Omoni Oboli Celebrates Husband On 25th Wedding Anniversary

She highlighted the importance of their faith, friendship, and commitment to each other, stating that “Love, real love, is built on friendship, laughter, grace, and prayer”.

The actress praised Nnamdi for being her rock, calling him her “safe place, biggest cheerleader, and the wind beneath my wings,” while reflecting on the memories they’ve shared, the challenges they’ve overcome, and the legacy they’re building together.

She wrote: “25 Years of Forever. A quarter of a century with you @nnamdioboli, I sometimes wonder what I did to deserve you!

“My King, my best friend, my partner in purpose! Twenty-five years, and it still feels like we are just getting started. Through every season, God has held us, refined us, and reminded me again and again that love, real love, is built on friendship, laughter, grace, and prayer.

“We have grown, changed, cried, and conquered side by side. You have been my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, the wind beneath my wings and the one who sees me beyond the spotlight.

“With you, I have learned that partnership is not just about romance; it is about showing up daily, choosing each other, and believing in what God is doing through us.