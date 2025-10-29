New Telegraph

October 29, 2025
Omoni Oboli Celebrates Husband On 25th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian filmmaker and Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has taken to her social media page to celebrate 25 years of marriage with her husband, Nnamdi Oboli.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress shared a romantic post, expressing gratitude and love for her partner.

Omoni Oboli described her husband, Nnamdi, as her “King, best friend, and partner in purpose.”

