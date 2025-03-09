New Telegraph

March 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Omoni Oboli Calls…

Omoni Oboli Calls Out Ghanaian TV For Airing Her Movies Without Permission

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has publicly called out Ghanaian television stations for broadcasting her movies without obtaining the required licenses.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday evening, Oboli expressed her frustration over the unauthorized airing of her films, criticizing the Ghana National Film Authority for failing to address the issue.

She did not hold back in her statement, vowing to take legal action against the TV stations involved.

READ ALSO:

Expressing her frustration, the movie star highlighted the hard work and sleepless nights invested in producing her films, adding that intellectual property theft should no longer be tolerated.

She wrote, “I love my Ghanaian besties, colleagues, and friends, but you see those TV stations in Ghana, I’m coming for you!

“The guts to show my movies without licensing! If dem no arrest one of una, you won’t learn! Watch out! Coming for every one of you!”

“Maybe you don’t have a television authority in Ghana, but that is not my concern! Coming for you all! Clowns! Thanks to my Ghanaian besties for always sending me screenshots.”

See the post below.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

UBEC, Nasarawa Govt Partner To Improve Access To Basic Education
Read Next

Adelabu Seeks US-Africa Energy Collaboration
Share
Copy Link
×