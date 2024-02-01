Omoni Oboli Announces Son’s Engagement To Lover

Renowned Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli’s son, Tobechukwu is engaged to his lover, Marelle.

The movie star announced the engagement via her Instagram page on Wednesday, alongside photos of the proposal.

She described her daughter-in-law to be as absolutely perfect and gorgeous.

The movie star also commended her son for choosing a wife who shares their family values.

She wrote, “My heart has been bursting with joy and I can’t keep it anymore! It was a cold winter night when our son Tobe asked the love of his life, Marelle, to marry him.

“We are so thankful for the gift of this absolutely perfect and gorgeous daughter. Thank you Tobe for choosing a wife that shares our family’s values. We are absolutely in love with our new family and God has been too good to us.

“Marelle wanted a simple diamond ring with 3 stones and trusted @bozdiamonds to deliver exactly what she asked for. Online aunties and uncles, we have a wedding to plan”