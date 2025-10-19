Omoluabi Movement Honours Mama Victoria Abiodun At 90

It was a day of joy, honour, and thanksgiving in Iperu, Ogun State, as the city came alive to celebrate the 90th birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Olaitan Abiodun, the beloved mother of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The milestone event drew eminent personalities from all walks of life who gathered to rejoice with the Abiodun family and pay glowing tributes to a woman whose life exemplifies grace, service, and virtue.

The thanksgiving service, held at St. James Anglican Church, Iperu, witnessed an impressive turnout of political leaders, traditional rulers, captains of industry, and well-wishers.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. Also in attendance were Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; and several state governors.

Among the dignitaries present were Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Others included former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Ogun State Governors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Chief James Ibori; Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi); Senator Adams Oshiomhole; and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, led a delegation of traditional rulers to honour Mama Abiodun.

As part of the celebrations, the Omoluabi Movement, a socio-political group rooted in good governance and community development, hosted a special reception in Mama Abiodun’s honour at the expansive Ajadeh Events Centre, Iperu.

The venue, which was filled with over 10,000 members and admirers from across the state, radiated excitement as renowned gospel-juju maestro, Dr. Yinka Ayefele (OJA), thrilled guests with soul-lifting music.

Convener of the Omoluabi Movement, Mr. Armstrong ’Tope Akintunde, described Mama Victoria Abiodun as “a true matriarch, a rare gem, and a blessing to Remoland and Ogun State.” He lauded her decades of nurturing values, faith, and selflessness that have shaped generations.

“It is every parent’s prayer to live long enough to see their children flourish and make them proud. Mama Abiodun has not only witnessed that, but has become a living testimony of God’s faithfulness. She is one in a million, a mother to all, whose legacy of kindness and discipline continues to inspire us,” Akintunde said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the General Coordinator of the Omoluabi Movement, Hon. Segun Kaka, emphasized that the celebration transcends family ties.

“This is not just the Abiodun family’s celebration; it is a collective thanksgiving for the life of a woman who represents the very best of our values as a people,” he said.

The atmosphere brimmed with admiration and heartfelt prayers as guests eulogized the nonagenarian for her unwavering faith, community spirit, and lifelong commitment to humanity.

Indeed, Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Olaitan Abiodun stands tall as a beacon of virtue. Her 90 years of compassion, courage, and character remain an enduring inspiration to mothers, leaders, and the younger generation across Ogun State and beyond.