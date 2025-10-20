Omoluabi Movement Honours Mama Victoria Abiodun At 90 In Grand Celebration

It was a day of joy, honour and thanksgiving in Iperu, Ogun State, as the city came alive to celebrate the 90th birthday of Chief Victoria Olaitan Abiodun, the beloved mother of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The occasion drew eminent personalities from all walks of life who gathered to rejoice with the Abiodun’s family and pay glowing tributes to a woman whose life embodies grace, service and virtue.

The milestone celebration, held at St. James Anglican Church, Iperu, witnessed an impressive turnout of political leaders, traditional rulers, captains of industry and well-wishers. Representing President Bola Tinubu was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; and several state governors were also in attendance.

Among the dignitaries present were Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Also in attendance were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Ibukunle Amosun, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Chief James Ibori, Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi, Senator Adams Oshiomole, as well as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, led other traditional rulers to honour Mama Abiodun. As part of the celebrations, the Omoluabi Movement, a socio-political group rooted in good governance and community development hosted a special event in Mama Abiodun’s honour at the expansive Ajadeh Events Centre, Iperu.

The venue filled with over 10,000 members and admirers from across the state, pulsated with joy as renowned gospel-juju maestro, Dr Yinka Ayefele (OJA), thrilled guests with soul-lifting music.