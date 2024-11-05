Omoluabi Caucus Reacts As Aregbesola’s 2027 Senatorial Campaign Poster Surfaces On Social Media 

Share

The Omoluabi Progressives, a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has called on residents and Nigerians to dismissed a circulating poster portraying former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as a senatorial candidate for the 2027 election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo, Oluwaseun Abosede, the Organising and Publicity Secretary of the caucus, labeled the poster as fake, describing those spreading it as “Moschievous agents of doom.”

According to Abosede, Aregbesola remains a dedicated member of the APC and has not switched allegiance to the PDP.

“It is not true and a fake poster. Aregbesola is still a member of the All Progressives Congress and has at no time decamped to the People’s Democratic Party,” he said.

The statement added that those who are jittery about Aregbesola’s soaring popularity and the success recorded by the caucus were behind the fake poster.

“It is not true and a fake poster. Aregbesola is still a member of the All Progressives Congress and as no time decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The fake poster is the handwork of those who are jittery about Aregbesola’s soaring popularity. They are looking for all means to run him down, forgotting that who God as blessed cannot be cursed.

“I want to urged Osun people, Nigerians and members of Omoluabi Progressives to disregard the fake poster as it has nothing to do with our principal, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.”

