Omoluabi Caucus Reacts As Aregbesola’s 2027 Campaign Poster Surfaces

The Omoluabi Progressives, a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has called on residents of the state and Nigerians to dismiss a circulating poster portraying former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as a senatorial candidate for the 2027 election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement yesterday in Osogbo, Oluwaseun Abosede, the organising and publicity secretary of the caucus, labelled the poster as fake, describing those spreading it as “mischievous agents of doom.”

According to Abosede, Aregbesola remains a dedicated member of the APC and has not switched allegiance to the PDP. “It is not true and it’s a fake poster; Aregbesola is still a member of the All Progressives Congress and has at no time defected to the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

The statement added that those who are jittery about Aregbesola’s soaring popularity and the success recorded by the caucus were behind the fake poster.

“The fake poster is the handwork of those who are jittery about Aregbesola’s soaring popularity. They are looking for all means to run him down, forgetting that who God has blessed cannot be cursed.

