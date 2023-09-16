Omole Secures Paris 2024 Olympic Ticket In Senegal

Omole Joshua has joined the list of boxers who will represent Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after securing qualification in Senegal.

Joshua, who was discovered by Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole, after he won the 2021 edition of the Gifted Cole boxing academy tournament in Lagos beat his opponent from Ethiopia, Yadesa Leta, in the final of the men’s 57kg at the Africa Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal, as he became the first Nigerian male boxer to secure a ticket to Paris 2024 Games.

The Lagos-born pugilist was unbeaten from the first round with two knockouts in the first and quarterfinal rounds of the tournament and was flawless in the final against the Ethiopian.

The Ethiopian wanted to use the third round to counter Omole, but the Nigerian pugilist showed experience and perseverance to maintain his dominance till the end of the bout to be crowned the champion which automatically secured him a place in Paris.

To emerge champion, southpaw Omole knocked out Sierra Leone’s Abu Kanu in the round of 32 and secured a unanimous decision of 5-0 over Ghana’s Wabib Omar in the round of 16. He recorded his second knockout in the quarterfinal against Namibia’s Morning Ndevelo.

In an explosive encounter against Cameroon’s Christian Sangue, Omole again was adjudged the winner by a unanimous decision of 5-0 by the five judges.

Nigeria’s last outing in the boxing event of the Olympic Games was Rio 2026 as Efe Ajagba was the sole representative in Brazil.