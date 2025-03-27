Omokri Vows To Destroy Obidient Movement

Share

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on Thursday openly declared his intention to dismantle the Obidient movement, citing personal threats and a fallout with the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Peter Obi as the driving force behind his decision.

Speaking in an interview, the political commentator dismissed claims that his opposition to Obi and his supporters stems from a personal vendetta.

He, however, described his past role in the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate’s political rise and how his disillusionment led him to take a hard stance.

According to him, alongside Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and a former president, he played a key role in securing Obi’s position as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

While Obi’s abrupt exit from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) without consulting his backers caused some friction, Omokri said, the real turning point was the conduct of Obi’s supporters.

“I took a vow to destroy that movement because Peter Obi was a project of mine.

“I was responsible for Peter Obi becoming the running mate to Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

“I’ve said this publicly. I’ve got the documents. I’m a meticulous record keeper.

“Peter Obi’s movement, Obidients, started attacking me, threatening me, insulting me. That was OK.

“But then they moved from myself to my family. I just had a daughter at that time. There were multiple death threats.

“They came to my house in the United Kingdom. They trailed my wife and me when we were jogging.

“They found out my jogging route and pursued me, threatening me.” he further alleged.

