Omokri Urges Tinubu To End Sports Betting In Nigeria

Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist, has urged President Bola Tinubu to end sports betting in Nigeria.

A sports betting prohibition, according to Omokri, will benefit the majority of Nigerians and strengthen the naira.

In a post on X, he demanded that the Nigerian Communications Commission be given permission to outlaw betting apps and cancel the licences of any brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.

He said: “President Tinubu can immediately improve the economic conditions of most Nigerians and make the Naira grow by issuing an Executive Order authorising the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban sports betting apps from the App Store of any GSM Internet Service Provider in Nigeria and revoking the licences of any physical sports betting operators in Nigeria. It makes better sense than Buhari’s draconian #TwitterBan.

READ ALSO:

“There is such an epidemic of gambling in Nigeria and it is destroying Nigerian youths. $1 billion is spent on gambling daily in Nigeria, according to the National Lottery Trust Fund. Please fact-check me.

“The average Nigerian spends $15 daily on sports betting and other types of gambling, with the vast majority of that amount leaving our economy and going to places like Russia, South Africa, and Europe. The Naira can never sustain its rally under such circumstances.

“A lot of the petty crime in Nigeria is caused by youths seeking money, by any means, to fund their gambling habit. It would be irresponsible for a first-class accountant like Tinubu not to act on such a matter as threatening to our national security as this gambling epidemic.”