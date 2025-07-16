Omokri Slams Peter Obi For Not Attending Buhari’s Burial

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan criticized Peter Obi the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for not attending late president Muhammadu Buhari’s burial in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

Omokri questioned Obi’s absence in a series of posts issued on his official X handle, noting that Obi’s absence at the late Buhari’s burial showed his disposition towards the Northern region.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Daura from beginning to end, showing his personal devotion to General Muhammadu Buhari and his commitment to the North. Arewa, remember who was not there!

“On October 19, 2024, during General Gowon’s 90th birthday, Peter Obi called him ‘an enemy’ to be forgiven.” His exact words. And today, when General Buhari, the successor to Ahmadu Bello, was being buried, Peter Obi was nowhere to be found.

“Meanwhile, last week, he said Nnamdi Kanu’s trial ‘makes no sense.’” Again, these are his exact words. This is the same Nnamdi Kanu who says the vilest things about Arewa and lied that General Buhari died in 2017 and was replaced by a clone from Sudan named Jubril.

“Arewa, isn’t the handwriting on the wall clear?

“In 2027, Nigeria needs a truly Nigerian president in Aso Rock, not a pretender whose true allegiance lies elsewhere,” he wrote on his X.