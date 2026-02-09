Omokri Slams Obi Over Super Bowl Remarks

President Tinubu’s ambassador-designate, Reno Omokri on Monday accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chieftain, Peter Obi of tribal bias following his commendation of the Nigerian-origin players who featured in the 2026 Super Bowl.

Omokri, in a social media statement, questioned why Obi specifically mentioned those of the Igbo extraction, Michael Onwenu and Uchenna Nwosu while ignoring players from other tribes such as Boye Mafe and Olusegun Oluwatimi, who were also participants in the Super Bowl.

“There are six players of Nigerian origin playing in Super Bowl 2026, including Boye Mafe and Olusegun Oluwatimi. But because they are not from his own ethnic group, Peter Obi did not mention them in his praise for Nigerians playing at the Super Bowl, reserving his praise for only his kinsmen,” Omokri said.

He further stated that Obi had not previously singled out Nigerian athletes or those of Nigerian descent during major international sporting successes, including WAFCON, the Women’s Afrobasket Championship, ITTF Africa Senior Championships, and appearances by Nigerian-origin players in the NBA Finals and World Athletics competitions.

“Players of Nigerian origin played in the 2024 and 2023 NBA Finals. But Peter Obi did not mention all of them, as he did for the Super Bowl 2026 players of Nigerian origin.

“Why not? And why did he choose to single out these Nigerians and mention them specifically in 2026, having ignored others,” he questioned.

According to Omokri, Obi’s selective recognition raises concerns about whether Obi possesses the inclusiveness required to lead a multiethnic, multicultural, and multi-religious nation like Nigeria.

“The question is this: can a man who is so unconsciously tribalistic as Peter Obi make a good leader in a multiethnic, multicultural, multiracial, and multi-religious country like Nigeria?

“Far from it! Far from it!” Omokri submitted.